Flea reveals Red Hot Chili Peppers have been making new music together

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea in 2025. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID

By Jenny Mensah

The RHCP bassist has teased that the band could be ready to release another album and the follow-up to 2022's Return of the Dream Canteen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Flea has revealed that Red Hot Chili Peppers have been making new music.

As reported by Guitar.com, the band's bassist and co-founder spoke to MOJO magazine about his upcoming solo record and when quizzed if the California funk rockers were planning on releasing a new album, he replied: "We’ve been writing music together, recording at [guitarist] John Frusciante’s house, and the music feels great".

He went on: “Ultimately, once we start playing, it’s about… just catching a magic groove and doing it good".

The 60-year-old musician also compared the band's relationship as a "marriage" and said it was a part of him despite any difficulties that happen or the way it changes.

“It’s like being in a marriage with four people that’s always moving and changing, all these challenges and all the things that you have to deal with,” the Give It Away rocker explained.

“Egos are inescapable and my ego is as big and as fragile as anybody’s. But it’s always, no matter what, this intrinsic part of who I am and it’s alive and it’s beautiful and you never know what shape it’s going to take next. I really feel like that right now.”

If RHCP are on the cusp of releasing a new album, it will mark their 14th studio album overall, following The Red Hot Chili Peppers (1984), Freaky Styley (1985), The Uplift Mofo Party Plan (1987), Mother's Milk (1989), Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991), One Hot Minute (1995), Californication (1999), By the Way (2002), Stadium Arcadium (2006), I'm with You (2011), The Getaway (2016), Unlimited Love (2022) and Return of the Dream Canteen (2022).

Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2021. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

Read more:

Flea is preparing to release his debut solo album, Honora on 27th March 2026, and so far he's shared two original takes from the record; its lead single A Plea and Traffic Lights, which sees him join forces with Radiohead and The Smile's Thom Yorke.

Flea feat.Thom Yorke - Traffic Lights (Official Visualizer)

The pair are no strangers to each other as Flea is a member of Yorke's Atoms For Peace supergroup, which also includes producer Nigel Godrich, Joey Waronker, and Mauro Refosco.

Other contributors to the album include Mauro Refosco - who Flea also worked with in Atoms For Peace - Nick Cave and more.

This month also saw Flea release an instrumental rendition of Frank Ocean's Thinkin Bout You.

Flea - Thinkin Bout You (Official Visualizer)

The Honora album title - which was inspired by a "beloved" family member - consists of 10 tracks altogether, six of which are original and the rest which make up reinterpretations of tracks by George Clinton and Eddie Hazel, Jimmy Webb, Frank Ocean, Shea Taylor, and Ann Ronell.

See the artwork and tracklist for Honora below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea's Honora solo album cover artwork. Picture: Press

See Flea's Honora album tracklisting:

Golden Wingship A Plea Traffic Lights Frailed Morning Cry Maggot Brain Wichita Lineman Thinkin Bout You Willow Weep For Me Free As I Want To Be

Flea and the Honora band will also embark on special dates in May to support the album, which will see him play shows in the United States, before heading to Berlin, Amsterdam, London and Paris.

Musicians making up the Honora band include producer and saxophonist Josh Johnson, drummer Deantoni Parks, guitarist Jeff Parker, and bassist Anna Butterss.

Tickets go on general sale via Ticketmaster at 10am local time on Friday 23rd. European fans can also sign up for a presale here, which will ago live from Tuesday 20th January.

Flea & the Honora band's 2026 dates:

7th May: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

9th May: Toronto, ON – Opera House

10th May: Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfiel

12th May: New York, NY – Webster Hall

13th May: Washington, DC – Black Cat

16th. May: Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater

21st May: Berlin, DE – Heimathafen

22nd May: Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

26th May: London, UK – Koko

28th May: Paris, FR – Alhambra

Read more: