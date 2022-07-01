Red Hot Chili Peppers call off tonight's Glasgow gig due to illness

1 July 2022, 10:08 | Updated: 1 July 2022, 10:10

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2021
Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled their Glasgow gig. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Anthony Kiedis and co were due to play a show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park, but have had to call off the gig due to an unspecified sickness.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been forced to cancel their set in Glasgow.

The California funk-rockers were set to play a mammoth gig at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Friday 1st July, but called it off due to an unspecified "illness".

Taking to social media Anthony Kiedis and co shared a statement, which read: "Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight Junly 1st.

"We are working on ways to reschedule this show. Please hold onto your tickets and wait for an update soon."

The band added: "RHCP love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

The Chili Peppers - who are completed by bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and their returning classic guitarist John Frusciante - have previously played dates at the likes of Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford and the London Stadium as part of their UK tour.

It would have marked their first performance in the Scottish City since 2016 and the first with Frusciante in much longer.

There's no indication of which type of illness they are suffering from or when their Scottish date will be rescheduled, but fans have been advised to hold onto tickets.

READ MORE: Here's what Red Hot Chili Peppers played on night one at London Stadium

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

00s Live Playlists

Radio X 00s

Radio X Indie Nights

More on Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea pays tribute to "kind" and "uplifting" Taylor Hawkins

Anhony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers

That Time Anthony Kiedis Saved A Baby’s Life During Carpool Karaoke

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 1

The truth about Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Will Ferrell

Red Hot Chili Peppers' classic Can't Stop video

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Red Hot Chili Peppers' Can't Stop?

Quizzes

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers around the time of the band's Bloog Sugar Sex Magik album

Why Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge is Anthony Kiedis' most honest song