Red Hot Chili Peppers call off tonight's Glasgow gig due to illness

Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled their Glasgow gig. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Anthony Kiedis and co were due to play a show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park, but have had to call off the gig due to an unspecified sickness.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been forced to cancel their set in Glasgow.

The California funk-rockers were set to play a mammoth gig at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Friday 1st July, but called it off due to an unspecified "illness".

Taking to social media Anthony Kiedis and co shared a statement, which read: "Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight Junly 1st.

"We are working on ways to reschedule this show. Please hold onto your tickets and wait for an update soon."

The band added: "RHCP love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

The Chili Peppers - who are completed by bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and their returning classic guitarist John Frusciante - have previously played dates at the likes of Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford and the London Stadium as part of their UK tour.

It would have marked their first performance in the Scottish City since 2016 and the first with Frusciante in much longer.

There's no indication of which type of illness they are suffering from or when their Scottish date will be rescheduled, but fans have been advised to hold onto tickets.

