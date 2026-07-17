Razorlight release unheard America demo, announce 20th anniversary deluxe edition of self-titled album

Razorlight have shared the early version of their number one single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers will also celebrate two decades of their sophomore album with live dates this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Razorlight have shared a previously unheard version of their America single.

Johnny Borrell and co have shared the demo of the number one single, titled Lost In America, as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of their self-titled sophomore album.

Listen to the hidden gem below:

Speaking about the newly unearthed version of the single, Borrell explains, "This was the first version that we put down. We tried to 'sell' it to any interested artists through our publishers but they were getting no interest. I loved it at this point but felt it was a little too safe for Razorlight."

Remind yourself of the definitive version of the single here:

Razorlight - America (Official video)

The single arrives alongside news that the band will release a deluxe edition of their Razorlight album later this year, with one track, Wilfred Owen, visible on DSPs ahead of the album.

The release comes after the indie rockers - completed by their classic line up of Carl Dalemo, Björn Ågren and Andy Burrows - previously announced their plans to celebrate record the era-defining record with America: The 20th Anniversary UK & European Tour.

Razorlight's America 20th Anniversary UK & Ireland dates. Picture: Press

The tour kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden on 23rd October before heading through mainland Europe, and reaching the the UK on 26th November at the O2 Academy Glasgow.

The Golden Touch outfit will then play Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, London, Bristol and Belfast, before bringing their dates to a close on 12th December.

Support for the tour comes from London brother and sister duo The Molotovs, who come fresh from scoring a UK No. 3 album and a run of blistering shows across the country.

The K's will join as special guests at Razorlight's homecoming date at OVO Arena Wembley on 4th December, while also supporting the band on their European run.

See Razorlight's full America 20th anniversary dates below and visit razorlightofficial.com for more.

Razorlight America 20th anniversary tour dates:

Thu 23 Oct 2026 - Kägelbanen, Stockholm, Sweden

Sun 25 Oct 2026 - Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland

Tue 27 Oct 2026 - John Dee, Oslo, Norway

Wed 28 Oct 2026 - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 30 Oct 2026 - Kantine, Cologne, Germany

Sat 31 Oct 2026 - Mühle Hunziken, Rubigen, Switzerland

Sun 01 Nov 2026 - La madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

Tue 03 Nov 2026 - Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

Wed 04 Nov 2026 - Technikum, Munich, Germany

Thu 05 Nov 2026 - Simm City, Vienna, Austria

Sat 07 Nov 2026 - Kammgarn, Schaffhausen, Switzerland

Sun 08 Nov 2026 - Trianon, Paris, France

Tue 10 Nov 2026 - Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Wed 11 Nov 2026 - Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Fri 13 Nov 2026 - Rolling Stone Beach Festival, Germany

Sat 14 Nov 2026 - Heimathafen Neukölln, Berlin, Germany

Sun 15 Nov 2026 - Circolo Magnolia, Milan, Italy

Tue 17 Nov 2026 - Moon, Valencia, Spain

Wed 18 Nov 2026 - Wolf, Barcelona, Spain

Fri 20 Nov 2026 - Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France

Thu 26 Nov 2026 - O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Fri 27 Nov 2026 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

Sat 28 Nov 2026 - The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

Mon 30 Nov 2026 - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

Tue 01 Dec 2026 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Thu 03 Dec 2026 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Fri 04 Dec 2026 - OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

Sat 05 Dec 2026 - The Prospect Building, Bristol, UK

Tue 08 Dec 2026 - Hedon, Zwolle, Netherlands

Wed 09 Dec 2026 - Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen, Netherlands

Sun 13 Dec 2026 - Telegraph, Belfast

Mon 14 Dec 2026 - 3Olympia, Dublin

Reflecting on the period of time Razorlight's eponymous second LP was written, Borrell recalls: "The album itself started to sound like a greatest hits. That's when you know you're alright.”

He added: "Me and Andy fell into this groove of writing, just this amazing musical connection. When you do that, it's like falling in love; it's just this sort of mutual intoxication and we just couldn't stop writing.”

Read more:

Razorlight - America (Official video)

Released in 2006, the band's Razorlight album - which followed 2004's Up All Night - saw the band cross over to the mainstream with their hit singles In The Morning, Before I Fall To Pieces and the UK number one single America.

Since then, the band has connected with a new generation of fans, averaging more than 1.6 million monthly Spotify listeners. and UK No. 1 album, a Number 1 single, three UK Top 5 albums, two multi-platinum albums, and eight UK Top 20 singles under their belt.

The band’s last run on the road saw them reunite their classic lineup for a triumphant tour in support of their best-of compilation, Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight (2022).

The shows marked a period of reconciliation and renewed momentum, with the group rebuilding bridges and reconnecting on stage.

In particular, Borrell and co-songwriter and drummer Andy Burrows reestablished their creative partnership, reviving a relationship that saw them go on to release Planet Nowhere in 2024, which included the singles Scared of Nothing and Zombie Love.

Razorlight - Scared of Nothing (Official Audio Track)

Read more: