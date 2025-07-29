Razorlight tease plans for new album and "massive" tour, with a single "in the can"

Razorlight have revealed plans to record a new album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers have talked about everything from releasing new music to why they hate backing tracks during live performances.

Razorlight are set to make a new album and tour extensively in 2026.

The noughties indie rockers - comprised of Johnny Borrell, Björn Ågren, Carl Dalemo, Andy Burrows and Reni Lane - caught up with Radio X's Dan O'Connell at On The Beach last weekend and asked what plans they have coming up, they revealed that they will be heading back into the studio to work on the follow-up to 2024's Planet Nowhere.

"We’re going to make a new album, we’re going to go on another tour, I think, next year," confirmed Burrows. "We’re going to go to a lot of places next year."

Borrell added: "Yeah, actually, we're doing a massive tour next year, and there's some good stuff in the pipeline, in the can. We're putting a single out soon, yeah. So hopefully that’ll get to get to you guys at Radio X."

Razorlight at On The Beach 2025. Picture: Radio X

The band - who were among the acts on the line-up for Kaiser Chief's headline date at the festival on Sunday (27th July) also discussed playing live and why they don't like to perform to anything that's pre-recorded because it takes the "spontaneity" out of shows.

“When we go on stage, we don't have a backing track or anything pre-recorded that we're playing along to, whereas most bands do," said the Golden Touch singer. "I think that sucks out all the spontaneity of doing gigs.

"And I think every time you do a gig, it should be about the musicians on stage kind of, like, making something happen. And sometimes it works better than other times, and I think that's part of a gig. And I think it depends on the crowd, it depends on where you are, and every gig should just be its unique thing just in a moment.”

A new studio album for the band would mark their sixth release overall and the second since they reformed as their classic line-up, following Planet Nowhere, which included the singles Zombie Love and Scared of Nothing.

Watch them discuss the record with Radio X's John Kennedy below:

Razorlight - Planet Nowhere Track by Track | X-Posure Album Playback

Razorlight are still set for a string of summer dates, which will include stops at Caldicot Castle, Dreamland in Margate and Camper Calling 2025.

See their full dates and tickets here.

