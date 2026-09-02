Razorlight proud to play "old school rock 'n' roll," despite ditching trashing hotel rooms for tea and biscuits

Razorlight on their most successful album & upcoming world tour | The Chris Moyles Show | Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers spoke to The Chris Moyles Show ahead of their America 20th anniversary shows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Razorlight don't participate in too many rock star clichés, but are still proud they play "old-school rock 'n' roll".

Frontman Johnny Borrell and drummer Andy Burrows visited The Chris Moyles Show this week, where they discussed everything from their mischievous past to their upcoming 20th anniversary dates, which celebrate their eponymous sophomore album.

Quizzed if they partake in many rock star clichés and still consider throwing televisions out the window or building a studio in a house in the country, Burrows replied: "You're describing our lives," adding: "I have just moved to the countryside and built a studio".

"I'm still building my studio. It's been the last 10 years," added Borrell.

They may not be

Have you ever been on tour and somebody goes, 'should we throw a telly out the window' or I've just built a house in the country and I'm building a studio in it'

"You're describing our lives," said Burrows. "So I have just moved to the countryside and built a studio".

The drummer added: "Last year I did a photoshoot where I got a television and the local pub let me throw the television out the window, so really you're just bang on".

"I definitely smashed up a few, hotel rooms in my time," recalled Borrell. "I tried to flood one as well."

Nowadays, things are looking a lot more reasonable for the rockers, who appear to have swapped all nighters for tea and biscuits.

Despite the frontman admitting to not getting much sleep last night, the drummer revealed: "I had about eight hours [sleep] and I had a cup of tea and a ginger stem cookie around 10pm... These days it's tidy up the hotel room and," "A cup of tea at 8pm," Borrell finished.

Chris Moyles with Razorlight's Andy Burrows and Johnny Borrell. Picture: Radio X

The band's America tour will see them play scores of dates across the UK and Europe and when asked if they feel ready for the shoes and speaking so much time in each-other's pockets, Borrell told Moyles: "The thing is, being as we are a band that doesn't play with a backing track or pre-recorded, there's no laptop behind us on stage... The more we play shows, the better we get, 'cause we're playing old school rock 'n' roll."

The In The Morning singer went on: "And this whole summer we've been playing festivals and the band is really cooking and I don't say that kind of thing if it's not what's going on, because I'm Mister hypercritical and I'm just excited to think by the end of this tour, 'Where's this band gonna be?' We're just playing so well and hopefully we'll all still be communicating!"

"I'm the difficult one, so if I can rein it in," he joked. "You know.... wind my neck in as they say, hopefully everything will be alright."

Razorlight are setting out on live dates. Picture: Press

Read more:

After playing a date at Lindisfarne Festival this September and heading Down Under, the indie rockers - completed by Carl Dalemo and Björn Ågren - will kick off their European tour dates in Stockholm, Sweden on 23rd October before heading through mainland Europe and coming to the UK on 26th November at the O2 Academy Glasgow.

The Golden Touch outfit will then visit Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, Bristol, Belfast and Dublin, plus a homecoming show at London's OVO Arena Wembley on 4th December.

Visit razorlightofficial.com for their full live dates and to buy tickets.

Razorlight's America 20th Anniversary UK & Ireland dates. Picture: Press

Razorlight America 20th anniversary tour dates:

Thu 23 Oct 2026 - Kägelbanen, Stockholm, Sweden

Sun 25 Oct 2026 - Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland

Tue 27 Oct 2026 - John Dee, Oslo, Norway

Wed 28 Oct 2026 - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 30 Oct 2026 - Kantine, Cologne, Germany

Sat 31 Oct 2026 - Mühle Hunziken, Rubigen, Switzerland

Sun 01 Nov 2026 - La madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

Tue 03 Nov 2026 - Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

Wed 04 Nov 2026 - Technikum, Munich, Germany

Thu 05 Nov 2026 - Simm City, Vienna, Austria

Sat 07 Nov 2026 - Kammgarn, Schaffhausen, Switzerland

Sun 08 Nov 2026 - Trianon, Paris, France

Tue 10 Nov 2026 - Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Wed 11 Nov 2026 - Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Fri 13 Nov 2026 - Rolling Stone Beach Festival, Germany

Sat 14 Nov 2026 - Heimathafen Neukölln, Berlin, Germany

Sun 15 Nov 2026 - Circolo Magnolia, Milan, Italy

Tue 17 Nov 2026 - Moon, Valencia, Spain

Wed 18 Nov 2026 - Wolf, Barcelona, Spain

Fri 20 Nov 2026 - Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France

Thu 26 Nov 2026 - O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Fri 27 Nov 2026 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

Sat 28 Nov 2026 - The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

Mon 30 Nov 2026 - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

Tue 01 Dec 2026 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Thu 03 Dec 2026 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Fri 04 Dec 2026 - OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

Sat 05 Dec 2026 - The Prospect Building, Bristol, UK

Tue 08 Dec 2026 - Hedon, Zwolle, Netherlands

Wed 09 Dec 2026 - Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen, Netherlands

Sun 13 Dec 2026 - Telegraph, Belfast

Mon 14 Dec 2026 - 3Olympia, Dublin

Razorlight - America (Official video)

Released in 2006, the band's Razorlight album - which followed 2004's Up All Night - saw the band cross over to the mainstream with their hit singles In The Morning, Before I Fall To Pieces and the UK number one single America.

Since then, the band has connected with a new generation of fans, averaging more than 1.6 million monthly Spotify listeners. and UK No. 1 album, a Number 1 single, three UK Top 5 albums, two multi-platinum albums, and eight UK Top 20 singles under their belt.

The band’s last run on the road saw them reunite their classic lineup for a triumphant tour in support of their best-of compilation, Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight (2022).

The shows marked a period of reconciliation and renewed momentum, with the group rebuilding bridges and reconnecting on stage. In particular, Borrell and co-songwriter and drummer Andy Burrows reestablished their creative partnership, reviving a relationship that had been both artistically fruitful and, at times, tumultuous.

Razorlight went on to release Planet Nowhere in 2024, which included the singles Scared of Nothing and Zombie Love.

Razorlight - Scared of Nothing (Official Audio Track)

Read more: