Razorlight announce Darlington Live show with Jake Bugg and more

Razorlight will headline a show at the Darlington Arana in August, with special guests Jake Bugg and White Lies. Picture: Press

The band will top a bill that includes White Lies, Ocean Colour Scene and a host of new artists

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Razorlight have announced a huge all day show at Darlington Arena this summer.

The band - featuring Johnny Borrell and Andy Burrows - will headline the show on 23rd August, topping a bill that will also feature special guests Ocean Colour Scene, Jake Bugg and White Lies.

Also performing on the day will be Sunderland musician Tom A. Smith, Scottish singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes, Manchester newcomers Pastel and Matt-Felix, who will oopen the show.

Tickets for the Razorlight show at Darlington Arena will go on sale at 10am on Friday 28th February via ticketmaster.co.uk and eventim.co.uk. Hospitality packages and VIP upgrades are also available.

Razorlight will play Darlington Arena on 23rd August. Picture: Press

Razorlight released their first album in 16 years, Planet Nowhere, last October and will be taking it out on tour in April.

Razorlight's 2025 Planet Nowhere UK dates: