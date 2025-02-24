Razorlight announce Darlington Live show with Jake Bugg and more

24 February 2025, 14:12

Razorlight will headline a show at the Darlington Arana in August, with special guests Jake Bugg and White Lies.
Razorlight will headline a show at the Darlington Arana in August, with special guests Jake Bugg and White Lies. Picture: Press

The band will top a bill that includes White Lies, Ocean Colour Scene and a host of new artists

Razorlight have announced a huge all day show at Darlington Arena this summer.

The band - featuring Johnny Borrell and Andy Burrows - will headline the show on 23rd August, topping a bill that will also feature special guests Ocean Colour Scene, Jake Bugg and White Lies.

Also performing on the day will be Sunderland musician Tom A. Smith, Scottish singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes, Manchester newcomers Pastel and Matt-Felix, who will oopen the show.

Tickets for the Razorlight show at Darlington Arena will go on sale at 10am on Friday 28th February via ticketmaster.co.uk and eventim.co.uk. Hospitality packages and VIP upgrades are also available.

Razorlight will play Darlington Arena on 23rd August
Razorlight will play Darlington Arena on 23rd August. Picture: Press

Razorlight released their first album in 16 years, Planet Nowhere, last October and will be taking it out on tour in April.

Razorlight's 2025 Planet Nowhere UK dates:

  • 26th April 2025 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
  • 27th April 2025 – Sheffield, Foundry
  • 29th April 2025 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
  • 30th April 2025 – Bath, Forum
  • 1st May 2025 – London, Roundhouse
  • 3rd May 2025 – Norwich, UEA
  • 4th May 2025 – Liverpool, O2 Academy
  • 6th May 2025 – Nottingham, Rock City
  • 7th May 2025 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

