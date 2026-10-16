Razorlight's America 20th anniversary tour date at London's OVO Arena Wembley: How to buy tickets

Razorlight are setting out on live dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers will celebrate two decades of their self-titled sophomore album with a string of dates this autumn and winter, which include a hometown show at the London arena.

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Razorlight are set to round off the year by embarking on their America: The 20th Anniversary Tour.

The indie rockers - comprised of classic line-up Johnny Borrell, Carl Dalemo, Björn Ågren and Andy Burrows - will celebrate their self-titled second studio album, which included the number one cross-over single America, with UK & European dates in 2026.

The shows will kick off in Sweden on 23rd October see the band play a homecoming headline show at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Friday 4th December.

Support for Golden Touch rockers comes from exciting homegrown talent and punk-inspired and brother and sister duo The Molotovs. The K's will also join as special guests at Razorlight's homecoming date at OVO Arena Wembley on 4th December, completing a three-band line-up on the special night.

Fans can visit Ticketmaster for more information and to buy tickets.

Razorlight are set for a date at London's OVO Arena Wembley. Picture: Press

When do Razorlight play London?

Razorlight bring their 20th Anniversary album tour to OVO Arena Wembley on 4th December 2026.

How to buy tickets to Razorlight's London date:

Tickets for Razorlight's date at London OVO Arena Wembley are on sale via Ticketmaster now.

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Reflecting on the period of time Razorlight's eponymous second LP was written, Borrell recalls: "The album itself started to sound like a greatest hits. That's when you know you're alright.”

He added: "Me and Andy fell into this groove of writing, just this amazing musical connection. When you do that, it's like falling in love; it's just this sort of mutual intoxication and we just couldn't stop writing.”

See Razorlight's full America 20th anniversary dates below and visit razorlightofficial.com for more.

Razorlight's America 20th Anniversary UK & Ireland dates. Picture: Press

Razorlight America 20th anniversary tour dates:

Thu 23 Oct 2026 - Kägelbanen, Stockholm, Sweden

Sun 25 Oct 2026 - Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland

Tue 27 Oct 2026 - John Dee, Oslo, Norway

Wed 28 Oct 2026 - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 30 Oct 2026 - Kantine, Cologne, Germany

Sat 31 Oct 2026 - Mühle Hunziken, Rubigen, Switzerland

Sun 01 Nov 2026 - La madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

Tue 03 Nov 2026 - Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

Wed 04 Nov 2026 - Technikum, Munich, Germany

Thu 05 Nov 2026 - Simm City, Vienna, Austria

Sat 07 Nov 2026 - Kammgarn, Schaffhausen, Switzerland

Sun 08 Nov 2026 - Trianon, Paris, France

Tue 10 Nov 2026 - Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Wed 11 Nov 2026 - Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Fri 13 Nov 2026 - Rolling Stone Beach Festival, Germany

Sat 14 Nov 2026 - Heimathafen Neukölln, Berlin, Germany

Sun 15 Nov 2026 - Circolo Magnolia, Milan, Italy

Tue 17 Nov 2026 - Moon, Valencia, Spain

Wed 18 Nov 2026 - Wolf, Barcelona, Spain

Fri 20 Nov 2026 - Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France

Thu 26 Nov 2026 - O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Fri 27 Nov 2026 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

Sat 28 Nov 2026 - The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

Mon 30 Nov 2026 - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

Tue 01 Dec 2026 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Thu 03 Dec 2026 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Fri 04 Dec 2026 - OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

Sat 05 Dec 2026 - The Prospect Building, Bristol, UK

Tue 08 Dec 2026 - Hedon, Zwolle, Netherlands

Wed 09 Dec 2026 - Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen, Netherlands

Sun 13 Dec 2026 - Telegraph, Belfast

Mon 14 Dec 2026 - 3Olympia, Dublin

Razorlight - America (Official video)

Released in 2006, the band's Razorlight album - which followed 2004's Up All Night - saw the band cross over to the mainstream with their hit singles In The Morning, Before I Fall To Pieces and the UK number one single America.

Since then, the band has connected with a new generation of fans, averaging more than 1.6 million monthly Spotify listeners. and UK No. 1 album, a Number 1 single, three UK Top 5 albums, two multi-platinum albums, and eight UK Top 20 singles under their belt.

The band’s last run on the road saw them reunite their classic lineup for a triumphant tour in support of their best-of compilation, Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight (2022).

The shows marked a period of reconciliation and renewed momentum, with the group rebuilding bridges and reconnecting on stage. In particular, Borrell and co-songwriter and drummer Andy Burrows reestablished their creative partnership, reviving a relationship that had been both artistically fruitful and, at times, tumultuous.

Razorlight went on to release Planet Nowhere in 2024, which included the singles Scared of Nothing and Zombie Love.

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