Razorlight's 2025 Planet Nowhere dates: Everything you need to know

Razorlight have shared their latest slice of new music. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers will set out on tour dates this year to celebrate their recent album. Find out how to buy tickets.

Razorlight have announced a 2025 UK tour.

The indie rockers - comprised of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren, Carl Dalemo and Reni Lane - will embark on their Planet Nowhere tour, to celebrate their 2024 album of the same name.

The dates, which kick off at Southampton, O2 Guildhall on 26th April will also include a homecoming show at Camden's Roundhouse in London.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 14th February and the presale starts on Wednesday 12th February from 9am. Fans can sign up to register for pre-sale access to the dates here.

Taking to social media, the Golden Touch band wrote: "We’re excited to announce the first full scale ‘Planet Nowhere’ shows celebrating our critically acclaimed 2024 album alongside the much loved big songs from the band’s history.

"It was amazing to play the new album alongside the old songs in small venues last October, and we’re looking forward to keeping the intensity levels sky high in bigger venues this Spring.

"See you down the front for some real interaction, no AI no, backing tracks, and all great songs."

Razorlight's 2025 Planet Nowhere UK dates:

26th April 2025 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

27th April 2025 – Sheffield, Foundry

29th April 2025 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

30th April 2025 – Bath, Forum

1st May 2025 – London, Roundhouse

3rd May 2025 – Norwich, UEA

4th May 2025 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

6th May 2025 – Nottingham, Rock City

7th May 2025 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

How to buy tickets to Razorlight's 2025 UK dates:

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 14th February.

Pre-sale sign up closes 5pm on Tuesday 11th February and can register for access here.

Pre-sale ticket links will be sent at 6pm on Tuesday 11th February

The pre-sale will then start at 9am on Wednesday 12th February.

Visit https razorlightofficial.com from their full dates and more.

Planet Nowhere, was released on 25th October 2024, included the infectious singles Zombie Love, Empire Service and Scared of Nothing, which saw the band draw on influences from the post punk and new wave era.

Razorlight - Scared of Nothing (Official Audio Track)

Previously speaking to The Chris Moyles Show about the album, Johnny Borrell admitted:"I really didn’t think we’d do another one".

However, he added that the band took to Spain to write new music and vowed to "pack it in" if if they didn't make something they were proud of.

"We got back together," added the Rip It Up singer. "We had to do this Greatest Hits – we had this contractual obligation, which I really hated doing – and you know, I said to the guys, ‘Let’s go to Spain, let’s go and record with (producer and musician) Youth.’

"Youth just seemed to get the band in a very uncomplicated way, and I was like, ‘Let’s see if we get something good' and we went out there, and it was sort of like a movie. On the last day, we just kind of found something. But I said to the guys before we went out, ‘If we don’t find something, if we don’t end up something that we really love and we want to do so we are moving forward as a band and making new music, we’ve just got to pack it in. Because you can’t just, sort of, be your own tribute act, you know, to be mean. And that’s what we did."

Razorlight talk new album Planet Nowhere

July also saw Razorlight announce the details of an intimate underplay tour for October, which will see them visit some of the smallest venues they've played in years.

The news of their tour added to their one-off Up All Night 20th anniversary show at the O2 Academy Brixton on 21st November 2024, where The Mystery Jets will join them as special guests.

Visit razorlightofficial.com for more details on their live dates and to buy tickets.

See Razorlight's 2024 live dates:

OCTOBER - UNDERPLAY TOUR

18th October: Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

19th October: Edinburgh, Mash House

20th October: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

21st October: Manchester, Band on the Wall

22nd October: Brighton, Komedia

24th October: Bristol, Strange Brew

NOVEMBER

21st November - London, O2 Academy Brixton (with special guests Mystery Jets)

A mini-documentary entitled The Making Of Up All Night is also "coming soon" and you can watch its trailer below:

Razorlight 'The Making Of 'Up All Night'' Documentary Trailer

