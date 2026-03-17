Radiohead to play “20 shows each year” on a different continent from 2027

Radiohead will return to the stage next year. Picture: Alex Lake

The band's guitarist Ed O'Brien has revealed their touring plans in a new interview.

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Radiohead plan to play more live dates starting from 2027.

The band set out on 20 epic European dates last year, which saw them play four nights each in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin.

Now, the band's guitarist Ed O'Brien has revealed we can expect this to be part of a trend, which sees the No Surprises legends play 20 dates each across different continents.

“It’s definitely happening,” he told Rolling Stone in a new interview discussing the band's future as well as his new solo album Blue Morpho.

"What we’re going to do is, every year we’re going to do a different continent, and we’re going to do 20 shows each year. No more, no less".

Fans eager to find out what continent their headed to next may have a a bit longer to wait as the musician added: "We won’t do anything this year, but we’ll do something next year"

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Last year saw the band - completed by Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway and Colin Greenwood - make history, with their quartet of London dates at The O2 achieving the highest ever attendance within the arena.

Each of the band's four UK exclusive shows - which were held on the 21st, 22nd, 24th and 25th November - saw over 22,200 fans in attendance, with each night breaking the previous night’s number.

The record, which was previously set by Metallica in 2017, has now been surpassed four times with the band setting a new record of 22,355 gig-goers attending in one night.

The band's 2025 dates were a huge success with the band's fans and fellow musicians alike, including Nick Cave, Harry Styles and Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, who all said they were moved and inspired by the shows.

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