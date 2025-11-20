Six artists that Radiohead inspired…

Deftones, Radiohead, Coldplay, Alt-J, Billie Eilish and Everything Everything. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine, Getty, Getty, Rosie Matheson, Mason Poole, Steve Gullick

By Antonia Vlad

As Radiohead prepare to take to the stage at The O2, London, we take a look at some of the bands and artists they inspired.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Radiohead gave their fans an early Christmas this year, by announcing their first live dates in seven years.

The band embarked on their 2025 European dates last month, making stops in Spain and Italy so far.

As Thom Yorke and co prepare to make a stop in the UK with four nights at The O2, London, we take a look at some artists who've been inspired by the band.

Read more:

Everything Everything Everything Everything. Picture: Press The band’s name directly comes from Radiohead’s song Everything In Its Right Place, which features on their Kid A album. Much like Radiohead, the Manchester-based band seamlessly combine electronic and experimental elements to create unexpected melodies. Both bands performed on the same day at the 2017 TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, an experience that bassist Jeremy Pritchard was astonished by. And similarities have been noted by music fans and critics alike. An Observer review once referred to Everything Everything's Get To Heaven record as “a Radiohead you can dance to.” Muse Muse. Picture: Press Despite the tension between the two bands, Muse were clearly Radiohead admirers during their early catalogue. There are noticeable similarities between the intense, layered guitar sounds on Muse’s 1999 Showbiz album, which was released two years year after OK Computer. Though Matt Bellamy has played down Radiohead comparisons over the years, he has openly discussed the fact that they had similar influences such as Jeff Buckley. Deftones Deftones. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine The sonic nature of the band has led many to wonder where their lore descended from. Frontman Chino Moreno mentioned that during 1997, when Deftones were recording their Around The Fur album, they were heavily inspired by the Paranoid Android music video. The nu-metal band were motivated by this and realised that they too could take a leap of faith by exploring non-traditional territories. Deftones’ 2000 White Pony album expressed a drastic change in sound - people noticed a departure from their signature style when they included more electronic elements. Billie Eilish Billie Eilish - Creep (Radiohead cover) Billie and her brother, producer and co-writer Finneas are long-standing Radiohead stans - citing the band as a major influence on their third album Hit Me Hard And Soft. The admiration isn’t one-sided either, as Thom Yorke has vocalised his appreciation for Billie’s musical uniqueness. Earlier this year at a concert in Amsterdam, Billie covered Radiohead’s 'taboo' song Creep. Coldplay Coldplay press image 2024. Picture: Anna Lee Chris Martin from Coldplay shared that Coldplay practically developed their whole sound from Let Down. Some of Coldplay’s earliest works, such as their 2000 album, Parachutes, appears to be inspired by the the early discography of the Oxford band. The atmospheric sound is Radiohead-esque, with many fans spotting similarities between the two. Though the bands have taken quite huge leaps in different directions musically, it's easy to draw comparisons when it comes to their beginnings. For example, Coldplay were also signed by the same label, Parlophone, as Radiohead around the same time. Alt-J Alt-J. Picture: Rosie Matherson Alt-J has been directly inspired by Radiohead, drawinfg particular influence from albums like In Rainbows and The Bends. Radiohead's willingness to experiment with unconventional time signatures and sound, as exemplified by tracks like 15 Step, inspired Alt-J to break away from typical indie rock conventions. The band have cited Radiohead as a significant influence, with drummer Thom Green calling The Bends "sonically...incredible" and Gus Unger-Hamilton noting that In Rainbows gave them the feeling that the band had "taken a new and inspiring direction".

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below: