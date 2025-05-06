Watch Billie Eilish cover Radiohead's Creep in Amsterdam

Billie Eilish performs in 2025 with Thom Yorke in Radiohead's Creep video inset. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage for Live Nation, YouTube/Radiohead

By Jenny Mensah

The global superstar performed the iconic 1992 track at her first date at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Billie Eilish has performed a gentle rendition of Radiohead's Creep single in in Amsterdam .

The Global sensation was midway through the first of her three nights at the Ziggo Dome on Sunday (4th May), when she treated fans to the classic 1992 hit.

Eilish was joined on stage by two singers and a guitarist for the tender performance, which was then accompanied by a drummer and bassist who we set off stage.

Watch her perform the iconic '90s ballad, while the crowd sang-a-long in the Dutch capital, in a video shared by RiesieMusic on YouTube, below:

Billie Eilish Creep (Radiohead cover) 04-05-2025 Amsterdam

Remind of yourself of the slightly more angsty original version of the Radiohead's debut single:

Radiohead - Creep

Meanwhile, there are plenty of Radiohead fans hoping to hear the "real thing" some time soon as speculation is rife that the band are on the cusp of announcing tour dates this year.

Things started heating up back in March when the band registered a new LLP (Limited Liability Partnership) under the name RHEUK25, with all of its five members; Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway – named as officers of the business entity.

Then Radiohead's management seemed to confirm 2025 dates while donating tickets for a good cause.

As reported by Resident Advisor at the time, tickets to see the band appeared to have been donated to a charity auction raising money for those affected by the Los Angeles fire.

According to the outlet, the offer for the auction at Palisades High School listed four tickets to a "Radiohead concert of your choice," as a direct donation by the band's management Blueyed Pictures".

It added that the highest bidder could select their preferred date and location "based on the band's tour schedule".

The outlet then shared an update, where they stated the auction item had since been removed and replaced under the more ambiguous title "Four Premier Concert Tickets".

More than one of the band's have also teased that new band activity was on its way with drummer Phil Selway teasing last year that they were getting ready reunite and bassist, Colin Greenwood confirming the Karma Police outfit rehearsed some of their older material back in September 2024.

Elsewhere, the band marked the 30th anniversary of The Bends, by sharing a new playlist of B-sides and remixes as well as a never-before-seen Thom Yorke performance from the era.

Watch the footage below:

Thom Yorke - Live at the Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto (March 1995)

