Are Radiohead announcing a 2025 tour & their first dates in seven years? Here's what we know so far...

Rumours are running wild that Radiohead are set to make their live return. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

Flyers have popped up on Reddit, which suggest Thom Yorke and co will play their first gigs in seven years- with shows in London, Madrid, Bologna, Copenhagen and Berlin.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Radiohead are rumoured to be on the cusp of announcing tour dates for this winter.

The British band - comprised of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien - have set tongues wagging after fans have appeared find flyers for several UK & European dates in November and December and posted them on Radiohead Reddit threads.

If the news is true, it would mark the bands first live show in seven years. So will Radiohead be touring in 2025 and where are they headed?

Find out what we know and get the timeline of events so far...

Read more:

Are Radiohead announcing 2025 tour dates?

According to Radiohead fans on Reddit, tour flyers have appeared in several locations for dates in November and December 2025 in the likes of the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and Denmark.

The blue and white flyers such as those pictured below. So far, the dates picked up seem to indicate four shows at The O2 London on 21st, 22nd, 24th and 25th of November as well as dates in Madrid, Bologna, Copenhagen and Berlin.

Flyers have popped up in London, Copenhagen, and reportedly, Bologna advertising Radiohead concert dates for the end of this year. If true, these live shows would be their first in seven years.



-

via r/Radiohead pic.twitter.com/y6JlqUqD7v — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) September 2, 2025

See a list of the rumoured Radiohead dates so far below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

When was Radiohead's last live show?

Radiohead's last official live show took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on 1st August 2018. The show wrapped up the bands A Moon Shaped Pool tour, supporting the 2016 album of the same name.

What other evidence is there that Radiohead will tour in 2025?

Radiohead had registered a new LLP titled RHEUK25 on 10th March, with all five of the band's members; Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway – as its officers.

Later on that month, it was rumoured that the band's management had inadvertently confirmed their return by donating Radiohead tickets to a school charity auction raising money for those affected by the Los Angeles fire.

According to Resident Advisor, the offer for the auction at Palisades High School listed four tickets to a "Radiohead concert of your choice," as a direct donation by the band's management Blueyed Pictures".

It added that the highest bidder could select their preferred date and location "based on the band's tour schedule".

An update from the outlet then stated that the auction was removed and replaced under the more ambiguous title "Four Premier Concert Tickets".

Back in September 2024, the band's bassist, Colin Greenwood confirmed the British band rehearsed some of their older material about "two months ago".

Speaking via video call in conversation with El Cha at the Hay Festival Querétaro in Mexico, he revealed: "We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs.

"And it was really fun, had a really good time."

The band's drummer Phil Selway also teased that the Pyramid Song outfit were getting ready reunite.

Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 2017

Read more