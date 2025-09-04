What are Radioheads' biggest songs?

With Radiohead announcing live shows for 2025, Radio X looks at which are the band's most popular tracks in the age of streaming... and there are some surprises!

Radiohead - Creep: release date 21st September 1992 The best-known Radiohead song was taken from their debut album Pablo Honey and at time of publication has been played over 2.3 billion times on Spotify, while the video has been viewed over 1.2 billion times on YouTube. Initially released as the follow-up to the band's debut, the Drill EP, in September 1992, the track was given a reissue a year later once radio stations had picked up on its self-deprecating charm. Creep then went straight back into the UK charts at Number 7 and has since gone triple Platinum in this country. Radiohead - Creep

Radiohead - No Surprises: release date 12th January 1998 Thom Yorke had his head placed in a perspex helmet that filled with water in the claustrophobic (and slightly risky) music video created for the fourth and final single from OK Computer. The song went on to become Radiohead's fifth Top 10 hit, peaking at Number 4. The lullaby-style track has had just over 1 billion streams and over 277 million views on YouTube. Radiohead - No Surprises

Radiohead - Karma Police: release date 25th August 1997 The second single to be culled from the OK Computer album made a respectable Number 8 in the charts and has since been given Platinum status by the BPI. The track has amassed over 737 million Spotify plays and the official video has had over 124 million views on YouTube. Radiohead - Karma Police

Radiohead - High And Dry: release date 27th Februrary 1995 Released as a double A-side with Planet Telex just before the release of parent album The Bends, High And Dry is one of Radiohead's most accessible songs and dates back to a Thom Yorke composition written in the 1980s. The single made Number 17 in the UK charts and has been certified Platinum; the track has had over 564 million plays and over 103 million views. Radiohead - High and Dry

Radiohead - Fake Plastic Trees: release date 15th May 1995 America favoured this as a single over High And Dry, which was eventually issued Stateside in early 1996. In the UK, Fake Plastic Trees achieved Gold status as the third single from The Bends, peaking at Number 20 in May 1995. The track has had over 437 million Spotify plays and over 83 million YouTube views. Radiohead - Fake Plastic Trees

Radiohead - Let Down: release date 21st May 1997 This track from the OK Computer album enjoyed a new leaase of life in the summer of 2025, when it suddenly became a trending song on TikTok. Let Down snuck into the bottom end of the UK Top 100 in June 2025 and has now made its way onto the band's Top 10 most-streamed tracks, with over 392 million plays on Spotify and over 44 million views on YouTube. Let Down (Remastered)

Radiohead - Exit Music (For A Film): release date 21st May 1997 Written for Baz Luhrmann's 1996 movie Romeo + Juliet, this track was included on the OK Computer album the following year, rather than the official film soundtrack LP. The song has been certified Silver in the UK, and has notched up over 363 million Spotify streams and over 35 million views on YouTube. Exit Music (For A Film)

Radiohead - Jigsaw Falling Into Place: release date 14th January 2008 Issued three months after the album In Rainbows, this was Radiohead's first single in five years, but only peaked at Number 30 on the charts. The track has been streamed over 326 million times and viewed over 45 million times. Radiohead - Jigsaw Falling Into Place

Radiohead - Weird Fishes / Arpeggi: release date 10th October 2007 Another popular track from the In Rainbows album, with over 21 million views of an animated video, created by Tobias Stretch as part of an online contest. The song has also been streamed over 301 million times on Spotify. Radiohead - Weird Fishes - by Tobias Stretch