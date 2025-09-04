What are Radioheads' biggest songs?
4 September 2025, 12:39
With Radiohead announcing live shows for 2025, Radio X looks at which are the band's most popular tracks in the age of streaming... and there are some surprises!
Listen to this article
- Formed: Abingdon, UK, 1985
- Members: Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, Philip Selway
- First single: Drill EP (May 1992)
- Album discography: Pablo Honey (February 1993); The Bends (March 1995); OK Computer (May 1997); Kid A (October 2000); Amnesiac (May 2001); Hail To The Thief (June 2003); In Rainbows (October 2007); The King Of Limbs (February 2011); A Moon Shaped Pool (May 2016).
-
Radiohead - Creep: release date 21st September 1992
The best-known Radiohead song was taken from their debut album Pablo Honey and at time of publication has been played over 2.3 billion times on Spotify, while the video has been viewed over 1.2 billion times on YouTube. Initially released as the follow-up to the band's debut, the Drill EP, in September 1992, the track was given a reissue a year later once radio stations had picked up on its self-deprecating charm. Creep then went straight back into the UK charts at Number 7 and has since gone triple Platinum in this country.
Radiohead - Creep
-
Radiohead - No Surprises: release date 12th January 1998
Thom Yorke had his head placed in a perspex helmet that filled with water in the claustrophobic (and slightly risky) music video created for the fourth and final single from OK Computer. The song went on to become Radiohead's fifth Top 10 hit, peaking at Number 4. The lullaby-style track has had just over 1 billion streams and over 277 million views on YouTube.
Radiohead - No Surprises
-
Radiohead - Karma Police: release date 25th August 1997
The second single to be culled from the OK Computer album made a respectable Number 8 in the charts and has since been given Platinum status by the BPI. The track has amassed over 737 million Spotify plays and the official video has had over 124 million views on YouTube.
Radiohead - Karma Police
-
Radiohead - High And Dry: release date 27th Februrary 1995
Released as a double A-side with Planet Telex just before the release of parent album The Bends, High And Dry is one of Radiohead's most accessible songs and dates back to a Thom Yorke composition written in the 1980s. The single made Number 17 in the UK charts and has been certified Platinum; the track has had over 564 million plays and over 103 million views.
Radiohead - High and Dry
-
Radiohead - Fake Plastic Trees: release date 15th May 1995
America favoured this as a single over High And Dry, which was eventually issued Stateside in early 1996. In the UK, Fake Plastic Trees achieved Gold status as the third single from The Bends, peaking at Number 20 in May 1995. The track has had over 437 million Spotify plays and over 83 million YouTube views.
Radiohead - Fake Plastic Trees
-
Radiohead - Let Down: release date 21st May 1997
This track from the OK Computer album enjoyed a new leaase of life in the summer of 2025, when it suddenly became a trending song on TikTok. Let Down snuck into the bottom end of the UK Top 100 in June 2025 and has now made its way onto the band's Top 10 most-streamed tracks, with over 392 million plays on Spotify and over 44 million views on YouTube.
Let Down (Remastered)
-
Radiohead - Exit Music (For A Film): release date 21st May 1997
Written for Baz Luhrmann's 1996 movie Romeo + Juliet, this track was included on the OK Computer album the following year, rather than the official film soundtrack LP. The song has been certified Silver in the UK, and has notched up over 363 million Spotify streams and over 35 million views on YouTube.
Exit Music (For A Film)
-
Radiohead - Jigsaw Falling Into Place: release date 14th January 2008
Issued three months after the album In Rainbows, this was Radiohead's first single in five years, but only peaked at Number 30 on the charts. The track has been streamed over 326 million times and viewed over 45 million times.
Radiohead - Jigsaw Falling Into Place
-
Radiohead - Weird Fishes / Arpeggi: release date 10th October 2007
Another popular track from the In Rainbows album, with over 21 million views of an animated video, created by Tobias Stretch as part of an online contest. The song has also been streamed over 301 million times on Spotify.
Radiohead - Weird Fishes - by Tobias Stretch
-
Radiohead - All I Need: release date 10th October 2007
This In Rainbows track had a promotional release in early 2009, once the fuss over the band's "Pay What You Want" scheme for the accompanying album had died down. The music video had premiered on MTV in May the previous year when it was used as a promo for the station's EXIT campaign against modern slavery. Today, the track has had over 298 million plays and over 22 million views.
All I Need
A special mention for...
-
Radiohead - Paranoid Android: release date 26th May 1997
Hovering just outside the Top 10 of most-streamed and viewed Radiohead tracks is this OK Computer classic. At over six minutes long, it was a bold choice for a lead single, but Paranoid Android went straight into the UK charts at Number 3. Now certified Gold by the BPI, the song has had over 273 million Spotify streams and the colourful animated video by Swedish illustrator Magnus Carlsson has been viewed on YouTube over 38 million times.
Radiohead - Paranoid Android
-
Radiohead - Just: release date 21st August 1995
Largely written by guitarist Jonny Greenwood, Just was the fourth single to be taken from the album The Bends and spent one week at number 19 in September 1995. The perplexing video is one of the band's most memorable and has notched up over 23 million views on YouTube, while the track has enjoyed over 249 million streams on Spotify.
Radiohead - Just
-
Radiohead - Everything In Its Right Place: release date 2nd October 2000
The iconic opening track from Radiohead's fourth album Kid A was never released as a single, but has been popular enough to garner over 233 million streams and over 25 million views.
Everything In Its Right Place
Read more
- Radiohead confirm 2025 dates: Locations, plus how to register to buy tickets
- How much will Radiohead tickets cost? Get the prices for the band's 2025 UK & European dates and more
- What does the title of Radiohead’s OK Computer mean?
- What's that on the cover of The Bends by Radiohead?