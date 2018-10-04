Thom Yorke Turned Down The Fight Club Soundtrack

The Radiohead frontman has revealed that Ed Norton and Brad Pitt asked him to score the 1999 cult classic.

Thom Yorke has revealed he turned down the chance to work on the soundtrack for Fight Club, even though he written to personally by the film's starring actors Brad Pitt and Ed Norton.

The Radiohead frontman has recently scored the remake of Suspiria, but explained it's not the only time he's been asked to work on the music for a film.

Things sort of come into my office, but they haven’t really got to me,” he told the BBC.

“The one I remember is one from years ago after we’d finished OK Computer and I was completely gaga,” he continued.

“They asked me to do Fight Club. They sent me the script and Ed and Brad Pitt wrote to me and said ‘We really think you should do this’. I went ‘Nah, I can’t’. I couldn’t. I wouldn’t have been able to do it then, but every time I see the film I go ‘Oh…’.”

Watch the original trailer for the 1999 cult classic above.

Meanwhile, this week Thom Yorke shared the audio and lyrics to Has Ended, which appears on his new Suspiria soundtrack.

Listen to a snippet of Has Ended here:

See some of its lyrics here:

i woke up in a city

the soldiers had come home

the ego it had ended

his loud mouth was gone

the witches all were singing

and the water turned grey

and the mirrors and the phones

caught flame, caught flame



saying we won’t make this mistake again ..... — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) October 2, 2018

...then the idiot was alone

was alone

and the water it forgave us

and the fascists felt ashamed

at their dancing puppet king



saying we won’t make this mistake again.. — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) October 2, 2018

Talking about why she shared the lines, he told the BBC: “I was watching the Conservative conference this week, thinking ‘ignorance is strength’. ‘No, no, it’s not happening! We’re stronger together! Opportunity for all!’"

He added: "What I find frightening now – I thought it was a joke and you expect a joke to stop.”