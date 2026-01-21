Radiohead share Thom Yorke’s pre-mix playlist for their 2025 European tour dates

By Jenny Mensah

The band have shared the music that was played as fans waited for them to take to the stage on their European dates last year.

Radiohead have shared Thom Yorke’s pre-mix playlist for the band’s European arena tour last year.

The band embarked on 20 dates across Europe, playing a career-spanning setlist to fans in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin.

Now they've shared a playlist of the tracks playing out ahead of their shows, featuring the likes of Leonard Cohen, Syd Barrett, Aphex Twin, David Byrne, Duke Ellington and many more.

Taking to Instagram, the band wrote: "Experience (or relive) the ambience of a European arena while waiting for Radiohead to take the stage - Thom's 2025 pre-show mix is now available".

The playlist, entitled "2025 Walking In" is available to stream now on various platforms, including Spotify below:

Radiohead's 20 shows saw them make history on home soil, with their quartet of London dates at The O2 achieving the highest ever attendance within the arena.

Each of the band's four UK exclusive shows - which were held on the 21st, 22nd, 24th and 25th November - saw over 22,200 fans in attendance, with each night breaking the previous night’s number.

The record, which was previously set by Metallica in 2017, has now been surpassed four times with the band setting a new record of 22,355 gig-goers attending in one night.

The London dates also proved to be extra special, not just with the band - completed by Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien - playing on UK soil, but due to the band giving two songs their tour debut during the residency.

Night three saw the band add OK Computer track Climbing Up The Walls to their set, while the fourth and final night saw them play Amnesiac song Like Spinning Plates.

