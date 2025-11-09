Radiohead play fourth and final Madrid show on 2025 tour: Full setlist

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with a fourth night in Madrid. Here's what they played on the setlist.

After an epic three dates of their 2025 tour this week, Radiohead returned to Madrid's Movistar Arena on 8th November for a fourth and final night at the venue.

Like the previous nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track mixed setlist and gave Optimistic - the sixth song on their 2000 album Kid A - its tour debut.

Get the full setlist for Radiohead's fourth night in Madrid on 8th November below.

Radiohead - Optimistic - live Madrid 2025-11-08 night 4

Radiohead setlist at Movistar Arena, Madrid on 8th November:

1. 2 + 2 = 5

2. Airbag

3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

4. All I Need

5. Ful Stop

6. Nude

7. Reckoner

8. The Bends

9. Separator

10. Pyramid Song

11. You and Whose Army?

12. Idioteque

13. Myxomatosis

14. No Surprises

15. Optimistic

16. There There

17. Exit Music (for a Film)

18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Encore:

19. Let Down

20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

21. (Nice Dream)

22. Present Tense

23. The Daily Mail

14. Paranoid Android

25. Everything in Its Right Place (with snippet of "Sit Down. Stand Up." in intro)

Radiohead take a short break before continuing their tour dates at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Fri 14th November. See their full 2025 tour dates below:

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

