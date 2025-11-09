Radiohead play fourth and final Madrid show on 2025 tour: Full setlist
9 November 2025, 13:15
Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with a fourth night in Madrid. Here's what they played on the setlist.
After an epic three dates of their 2025 tour this week, Radiohead returned to Madrid's Movistar Arena on 8th November for a fourth and final night at the venue.
Like the previous nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track mixed setlist and gave Optimistic - the sixth song on their 2000 album Kid A - its tour debut.
Get the full setlist for Radiohead's fourth night in Madrid on 8th November below.
Radiohead - Optimistic - live Madrid 2025-11-08 night 4
Radiohead setlist at Movistar Arena, Madrid on 8th November:
1. 2 + 2 = 5
2. Airbag
3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
4. All I Need
5. Ful Stop
6. Nude
7. Reckoner
8. The Bends
9. Separator
10. Pyramid Song
11. You and Whose Army?
12. Idioteque
13. Myxomatosis
14. No Surprises
15. Optimistic
16. There There
17. Exit Music (for a Film)
18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Encore:
19. Let Down
20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
21. (Nice Dream)
22. Present Tense
23. The Daily Mail
14. Paranoid Android
25. Everything in Its Right Place (with snippet of "Sit Down. Stand Up." in intro)
Màgia ahir a Madrid amb els @radiohead— Rosa Baldomà (@rjbaldoma) November 9, 2025
CONCERTÀS! @raradiohead #ParanoidAndroid pic.twitter.com/c63j0zTX3O
Radiohead take a short break before continuing their tour dates at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Fri 14th November. See their full 2025 tour dates below:
See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
