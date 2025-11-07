Radiohead play Just for first time since 2009 on night 3 in Madrid on 7th November
7 November 2025, 21:56 | Updated: 7 November 2025, 22:30
Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with a third night in Madrid. Here's what they played on the setlist.
After an epic first date second date of their 2025 tour, Radiohead returned to Madrid's Movistar Arena on 7th November for a third night at the venue.
After playing Planet Telex for the first time since 2017 on night two, the Oxford-formed legends chose to open their set with The Bends song for the first time since 2008.
Other tracks from previous nights made another appearance on the setlist, such as 2+2 = 5, Lucky, Bloom and Ful Stop.
Most notably the band also treated fans to The Bends favourite Just, giving it its first outing since 2009.
Get the full setlist for Radiohead's second night in Madrid on 5th November below.
Radiohead - Just - live Madrid 2025-11-07 night 3
Radiohead setlist - Tuesday 7th November at the Movistar Arena, Madrid
1. Planet Telex
2. 2 + 2 = 5
3. Sit Down. Stand Up.
4. Bloom
5. Lucky
6. Ful Stop
7. The Gloaming
8. There There
9. No Surprises
10. Videotape
11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
12. Everything in Its Right Place
13. 15 Step
14. The National Anthem
15. Daydreaming
16. Subterranean Homesick Alien
17. Bodysnatchers
18. Idioteque
Encore:
19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Let Down
21. Paranoid Android
22. You and Whose Army?
23. A Wolf at the Door
24. Just
25. Karma Police
Radiohead return to the Movistar Arena on 8th November. See their full 2025 tour dates below...
See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
