Radiohead play Just for first time since 2009 on night 3 in Madrid on 7th November

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood perform in 2022. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with a third night in Madrid. Here's what they played on the setlist.

After an epic first date second date of their 2025 tour, Radiohead returned to Madrid's Movistar Arena on 7th November for a third night at the venue.

After playing Planet Telex for the first time since 2017 on night two, the Oxford-formed legends chose to open their set with The Bends song for the first time since 2008.

Other tracks from previous nights made another appearance on the setlist, such as 2+2 = 5, Lucky, Bloom and Ful Stop.

Most notably the band also treated fans to The Bends favourite Just, giving it its first outing since 2009.

Radiohead - Just - live Madrid 2025-11-07 night 3

Radiohead setlist - Tuesday 7th November at the Movistar Arena, Madrid

1. Planet Telex

2. 2 + 2 = 5

3. Sit Down. Stand Up.

4. Bloom

5. Lucky

6. Ful Stop

7. The Gloaming

8. There There

9. No Surprises

10. Videotape

11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

12. Everything in Its Right Place

13. 15 Step

14. The National Anthem

15. Daydreaming

16. Subterranean Homesick Alien

17. Bodysnatchers

18. Idioteque

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees

20. Let Down

21. Paranoid Android

22. You and Whose Army?

23. A Wolf at the Door

24. Just

25. Karma Police

Radiohead return to the Movistar Arena on 8th November. See their full 2025 tour dates below...

Radiohead dates for 2025. Picture: Press

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

