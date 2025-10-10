Radiohead are sending out “more unlock codes” for 2025 UK & European dates

On Air Now
Fans will have another chance to buy tickets for the band's upcoming dates. Here's what we know so far.
Radiohead sent their fans into a frenzy in September when they confirmed UK & European dates for 2025, marking their first live shows in seven years.
In a bid to eliminate touts and give fans a fair chance of buying a ticket, the band introduced an unlock code system, inviting fans to register for the chance to receive one and take part in a subsequent ticket sale.
Tickets sold out very quickly, but as promised, Thom Yorke and co are giving fans another chance to be at the sought-after dates, with the promise of more unlock codes being released very soon for what is believed to be a "Phase two sale".
Taking to their Instagram Story, the band wrote: "A few more unlock codes are being sent for tickets to the forthcoming Europe 2025 shows. If you registered for tickets please check and keep an eye on your email inbox, junk and spam."
It seems unlock codes won't be the only chance to be in the crowd at Radiohead's shows as the band previously announced that there will be an opportunity to buy tickets via an official resale.
The band previously stated that from 13th October onwards, tickets may become available on official resale platforms, sold at face value (plus any applicable fees) by ticket holders who are no longer able to attend the shows. These will be the only official ticket transfer and resale platforms used for the shows and they are listed here.
The band have added that: "Purchasers of resold Initial Sale tickets will be required to submit a registration to the applicable Ticket Agent."
Get the full terms and conditions for Radiohead's 2025 dates here.
