Radiohead are sending out “more unlock codes” for 2025 UK & European dates

10 October 2025, 19:10

Radiohead
Radiohead are giving fans another chance to buy tickets to their 2025 dates. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

Fans will have another chance to buy tickets for the band's upcoming dates. Here's what we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Radiohead sent their fans into a frenzy in September when they confirmed UK & European dates for 2025, marking their first live shows in seven years.

In a bid to eliminate touts and give fans a fair chance of buying a ticket, the band introduced an unlock code system, inviting fans to register for the chance to receive one and take part in a subsequent ticket sale.

Tickets sold out very quickly, but as promised, Thom Yorke and co are giving fans another chance to be at the sought-after dates, with the promise of more unlock codes being released very soon for what is believed to be a "Phase two sale".

Taking to their Instagram Story, the band wrote: "A few more unlock codes are being sent for tickets to the forthcoming Europe 2025 shows. If you registered for tickets please check and keep an eye on your email inbox, junk and spam."

Radiohead take to their Instagram stories to reveal they will be releasing more unlock codes
Radiohead take to their Instagram stories to reveal they will be releasing more unlock codes. Picture: Instagram/Radiohead

Read more:

It seems unlock codes won't be the only chance to be in the crowd at Radiohead's shows as the band previously announced that there will be an opportunity to buy tickets via an official resale.

The band previously stated that from 13th October onwards, tickets may become available on official resale platforms, sold at face value (plus any applicable fees) by ticket holders who are no longer able to attend the shows. These will be the only official ticket transfer and resale platforms used for the shows and they are listed here.

The band have added that: "Purchasers of resold Initial Sale tickets will be required to submit a registration to the applicable Ticket Agent."

See Radiohead's 2025 UK & European dates below:

  • Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
  • Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Get the full terms and conditions for Radiohead's 2025 dates here.

Read more:

Thom Yorke and the controversial Radiohead album, In Rainbows

How much did Radiohead make from In Rainbows?

Radiohead in 1997

The best Radiohead lyrics

Radiohead in the early years....

Are these Radiohead's most unusual covers?

Thom Yorke at the 15th Rome Film Festival in 2020

Thom Yorke at 57: Things you should know about the Radiohead frontman...

Thom Yorke of Radiohead in 1995

Can you master the lyrics of Radiohead's Karma Police?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Exclusive
Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda: Blossoms & more for huge Manchester show

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Classic Rock on film: Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same (1976)

The 10 best Classic Rock concert films

Noel and Liam Gallagher in September 1994

The stories behind every track on (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Some of the greatest indie debut singles of all time... from Blur to Arctic Monkeys

The 50 best Indie debut singles