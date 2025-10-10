Radiohead are sending out “more unlock codes” for 2025 UK & European dates

Radiohead are giving fans another chance to buy tickets to their 2025 dates. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

Fans will have another chance to buy tickets for the band's upcoming dates. Here's what we know so far.

Radiohead sent their fans into a frenzy in September when they confirmed UK & European dates for 2025, marking their first live shows in seven years.

In a bid to eliminate touts and give fans a fair chance of buying a ticket, the band introduced an unlock code system, inviting fans to register for the chance to receive one and take part in a subsequent ticket sale.

Tickets sold out very quickly, but as promised, Thom Yorke and co are giving fans another chance to be at the sought-after dates, with the promise of more unlock codes being released very soon for what is believed to be a "Phase two sale".

Taking to their Instagram Story, the band wrote: "A few more unlock codes are being sent for tickets to the forthcoming Europe 2025 shows. If you registered for tickets please check and keep an eye on your email inbox, junk and spam."

Radiohead take to their Instagram stories to reveal they will be releasing more unlock codes. Picture: Instagram/Radiohead

It seems unlock codes won't be the only chance to be in the crowd at Radiohead's shows as the band previously announced that there will be an opportunity to buy tickets via an official resale.

The band previously stated that from 13th October onwards, tickets may become available on official resale platforms, sold at face value (plus any applicable fees) by ticket holders who are no longer able to attend the shows. These will be the only official ticket transfer and resale platforms used for the shows and they are listed here.

The band have added that: "Purchasers of resold Initial Sale tickets will be required to submit a registration to the applicable Ticket Agent."

See Radiohead's 2025 UK & European dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Get the full terms and conditions for Radiohead's 2025 dates here.

