Radiohead reveal if fans can expect new material after 2025 tour dates

Radiohead are giving fans another chance to buy tickets to their 2025 dates. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band have discussed whether fans can expect a new music and a follow-up to 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool.

Radiohead delighted their hoards of fans when they announced European tour dates for 2025, marking their first live shows in seven years.

Now fans are waiting patiently to see if it will mean more material for the legendary British rockers, who last released an album in 2016.

Speaking to The Times about the potential for new music, guitarist Johnny Greenwood said: “I don’t know.”

“We haven’t thought past the tour,” added frontman Thom Yorke. “I’m just stunned we got this far.”

Their comments come after bassist Colin Greenwood teased on the Adam Buxton podcast: “It’s going to be the first time I think we’ve done shows where we haven’t got new material to play as work in progress. But you never know, some stuff might come up or not or whatever, so."

At the time the bassist also revealed he didn't have much authority when it came to the setlist, but the band would take a "busking" attitude to the set and had "whittled it down to 70 songs so far".



In a bid to eliminate touts and give fans a fair chance of buying a ticket, the band introduced an unlock code system, inviting fans to register for the chance to receive one and take part in a subsequent ticket sale.

Tickets sold out very quickly, but as promised, Thom Yorke and co are giving fans another chance to be at the sought-after dates, with the promise of more unlock codes being released very soon for what is believed to be a "Phase two sale".

“I think it’s going to be a mix set. I think we’ve like whittled it down to about 70 songs. And me and my brother [guitarist Jonny] are not on the setlist committee, we’re not allowed, because we’re too indecisive.”

The Karma Police guitarist added: “So we’ll play anything in any order, at any time. We sort of take a busking attitude to the Radiohead setlist."

However, now it looks like there's an update to what we can expect from the band on stage, with the band telling the The Times in their latest interview that they are now at around 65 songs on the setlist, which Greenwood said they were “all frantically learning”.

“We have too many songs,” Yorke remarked.

Radiohead have released nine albums in total so far; Pablo Honey (1993), The Bends (1995), OK Computer (1997), Kid A (2000), Amnesiac (2001), Hail To The Thief (2003), In Rainbows (2007), The King of Limbs (2011) and A Moon Shaped Pool (2016).

Their last studio album was released on 8th May 2016 and included the lead single Burn The Witch, followed by the mournful Daydreaming and longing True Love Waits.

The record topped the charts in several countries and gave the Oxford band their sixth number one on the UK Albums Charts.

Certified platinum in the UK and Canada and gold in the US, Australia, Italy and France, the album - which saw the band work with long-time producer Nigel Godrich - was also released to critical acclaim.

Radiohead - Burn The Witch

See Radiohead's 2025 UK & European dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Get the full terms and conditions for Radiohead's 2025 dates here.

