Radiohead return to Copenhagen for first of two rescheduled dates: 15th December setlist

15 December 2025, 22:16

Thom Yorke performs In Sydney in 2024
Thom Yorke performs In Sydney in 2024. Picture: Nina Franova/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The band returned to the Royal Arena to make good on their two postponed shows in Copenhagen.

Radiohead completed their fourth and final date at Berlin's Uber Arena on Friday 12th December, in what was originally meant to be the climax of their 2025 tour dates.

However it was a case of unfinished business as the band were forced to postpone their first two shows in Denmark after their frontman had contracted an "extreme throat infection".

Thom Yorke and co made a welcome return to Copenhagen to play the first of their two scheduled dates at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, with the band treating fans to a 25-track set, which started with Hail To The Thief favourite 2 + 2 = 5 and ended on OK Computer anthem No Surprises.

See Radiohead's setlist at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on 15th December below...

Radiohead setlist at Royal Arena, Copenhagen on 15th December 2025:

1. Planet Telex
2. 2 + 2 = 5
3. Sit Down. Stand Up.
4. Lucky
5. 15 Step
6. The Gloaming
7. Kid A
8. Videotape
9. Nude`
10. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
11. Idioteque
12. Everything in Its Right Place
13. Bloom
14. Ful Stop
15. Daydreaming
16. Exit Music (for a Film)
17. Let Down
18. Bodysnatchers
Encore:
19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
21. Paranoid Andriod
22. You and Whose Army?
23. A Wolf at the Door
24. Just
25. No Surprises

Radiohead will play one more night, ending their 2025 tour with another rescheduled date on Tuesday 16th December.

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

  • Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
  • Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE
  • 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

