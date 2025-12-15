Radiohead return to Copenhagen for first of two rescheduled dates: 15th December setlist

Thom Yorke performs In Sydney in 2024. Picture: Nina Franova/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The band returned to the Royal Arena to make good on their two postponed shows in Copenhagen.

Radiohead completed their fourth and final date at Berlin's Uber Arena on Friday 12th December, in what was originally meant to be the climax of their 2025 tour dates.

However it was a case of unfinished business as the band were forced to postpone their first two shows in Denmark after their frontman had contracted an "extreme throat infection".

Thom Yorke and co made a welcome return to Copenhagen to play the first of their two scheduled dates at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, with the band treating fans to a 25-track set, which started with Hail To The Thief favourite 2 + 2 = 5 and ended on OK Computer anthem No Surprises.

See Radiohead's setlist at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on 15th December below...

Radiohead setlist at Royal Arena, Copenhagen on 15th December 2025:

1. Planet Telex

2. 2 + 2 = 5

3. Sit Down. Stand Up.

4. Lucky

5. 15 Step

6. The Gloaming

7. Kid A

8. Videotape

9. Nude`

10. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

11. Idioteque

12. Everything in Its Right Place

13. Bloom

14. Ful Stop

15. Daydreaming

16. Exit Music (for a Film)

17. Let Down

18. Bodysnatchers

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees

20. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

21. Paranoid Andriod

22. You and Whose Army?

23. A Wolf at the Door

24. Just

25. No Surprises

Radiohead will play one more night, ending their 2025 tour with another rescheduled date on Tuesday 16th December.

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

