Radiohead prompt fan speculation as the band form new limited company

Thom Yorke performs with The Smile in 2022. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The band have launched a new company under the name Futile Endeavours Limited, sparking speculation that new activity is imminent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Radiohead have sent fans into a spin after they registered a new limited company this month.

The Oxford-formed outfit - made up of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway - have logged a new "private limited company" on Companies House under the name Futile Endeavours Limited, listing themselves as as directors.

The move has caused fans to speculate that the Karma Police legends could be set for new activity, which could spell the news of a new album - which would be the follow-up to 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool - or even more live dates.

Under the overview of the company, which was incorporated on 19th February 2026, the nature of the business has been listed under the category "Performing arts".

The band last set up a company back in March 2024, when they registered an LLP (limited liability partnership) under the name RHEUK25.

Since this eventually led to the band announcing their 2025 European tour, it stands to reason that fans would be expecting more of the same.

Radiohead and The Smile's Jonny Greenwood performs in 2024. Picture: MAR/Capital Pictures/alamy

Read more:

The news comes after Jonny Greenwood recently reflected on Radiohead's 2025 European tour dates and discussed the likelihood of the band releasing new music.

Looking back on their 20 epic arena dates across Europe - which saw them play a career-spanning setlist in the round across four nights each in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin - the guitarist told The Times: “It was great to revisit songs that we always felt were good and to find lots of other people now agree with us"

He went on “And it was really nice to be playing and listening to Thom again. But I found it strange not to be doing anything new on the tour. I guess we are all doing new music elsewhere now, so that’s where our creative energies are going.”

Asked specifically whether a new Radiohead album is likely, Greenwood admitted: “I have no idea.”

The Paranoid Android rocker added: "I mean, I’m surprised that the tour actually happened and that we all enjoyed it so much. But venues get booked so far in advance. To do another, we would have to decide now, and even then it wouldn’t happen for 18 months."

At the start of the year, Radiohead shared Thom Yorke’s pre-mix playlist for the band’s iconic dates, which played out in each arena ahead of their shows.

Taking to Instagram, the band wrote: "Experience (or relive) the ambience of a European arena while waiting for Radiohead to take the stage - Thom's 2025 pre-show mix is now available".

The playlist, entitled "2025 Walking In" features tracks from Leonard Cohen, Syd Barrett, Aphex Twin, David Byrne, Duke Ellington and many more.

Fans can stream the playlist on various platforms, including Spotify below:

Radiohead's 2025 tour also saw them make history on home soil, with their quartet of London dates at The O2 achieving the highest ever attendance within the arena.

Each of the band's four UK exclusive shows - which were held on the 21st, 22nd, 24th and 25th November - saw over 22,200 fans in attendance, with each night breaking the previous night’s number.

The record, which was previously set by Metallica in 2017, was surpassed four times with the band setting a new record of 22,355 gig-goers attending in one night.

The London dates also proved to be extra special, not just with the band playing on UK soil, but due to them giving two songs their tour debut.

Night three saw the band add OK Computer track Climbing Up The Walls to their set, while the fourth and final night saw them play Amnesiac song Like Spinning Plates.

Read more: