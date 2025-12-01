Radiohead postpone first two Copenhagen dates due to Thom Yorke's "extreme throat infection"

Radiohead and The Smile's Thom Yorke performs in 2022. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The band have released an official statement announcing the postponement of their dates on 1st and 2nd December due the frontman's illness.

Radiohead have been forced to postpone their first two shows in Copenhagen, Denmark this week.

The band were set to continue their 2025 European tour dates with a stop at the Royal Arena, on 1st and 2nd December, but their frontman Thom Yorke has been struck down with an "extreme throat infection".

The band have shared that they are "gutted" about the news, but vowed to return to the country on 15th and 16th December to finish their tour.

A statement from the band band: "Radiohead are gutted to have to announce the postponement of the first two Copenhagen dates this week - tonight, Dec 1st and tomorrow, Dec 2nd. The shows have been rescheduled for Dec 15th and 16th respectively.

"Tickets for the shows will be automatically transferred to the new corresponding date. If you require a refund, please contact your point of purchase."

The statement continued: "We are devastated to have to postpone these two shows at such short notice but Thom has been diagnosed with an extreme throat infection which has made it impossible for him to sing.

"Treatment is underway and we’re hopeful Thom will recover in time to play the final two Copenhagen shows on Dec 4th and 5th, and all four Berlin shows, starting on Dec 8th.

We have been so blown away by the audience reactions on these dates and are loving being back on stage again; needless to say, we feel terrible that we have been forced to postpone these shows.”

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

