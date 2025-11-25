Radiohead wrap fourth and final date at The O2 London & give Like Spinning Plates tour debut
25 November 2025, 23:04 | Updated: 25 November 2025, 23:43
Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with their fourth and final night in the capital. Get their setlist here.
After a mesmerising first three nights at The O2, London, Radiohead continued the UK leg of their 2025 tour with their fourth and last date in the capital.
As with all the nights before it, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of songs from across their career - this time including the tour debut of the Amnesiac song Like Spinning Plates.
Get the full setlist for Radiohead's fourth night at The O2, London below.
wtf do you mean i just heard like spinning plates live?????? https://t.co/xiAcIxQ63h pic.twitter.com/ohAAoLs2H4— chels (@abiiore) November 25, 2025
Radiohead setlist at The O2, London on Tuesday 25th November:
1. 2+2=5
2. Airbag
3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
4. All I Need
5. Ful Stop
6. Nude
7. Reckoner
8. The Bends
9. Separator
10. Pyramid Song
11. You and Whose Army?
12. Sit Down. Stand Up.
13. Myxomatosis
14. No Surprises
15. Optimistic
16. Bodysnatchers
17. Exit Music (for a Film)
18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Encore:
19. Let Down
20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
21. Idioteque
22. Present Tense
23. Like Spinning Plates (Tour Debut)
24. Paranoid Android
25. There There
Radiohead continue their tour dates in Copenhagen, Denmark with the first of four dates at the Royal Arena, on Mon 1st December. See their full 2025 tour dates below...
See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
