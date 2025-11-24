Here's Radiohead's night three setlist at The O2 London...

24 November 2025, 23:12

Thom Yorke of The Smile & Radiohead in 2024
Thom Yorke of The Smile & Radiohead in 2024. Picture: NurPhoto SRL/Alamy Live News

By Jenny Mensah

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with the third of four nights in the capital. Get their setlist here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After an electrifying first two nights at The O2, London, Radiohead continued the UK leg of their 2025 tour with a third date in the capital.

As with all the nights before it, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career, including the tour debut of the OK Computer song Climbing Up The Walls.

Get the full setlist for Radiohead's third night at The O2, London below.

Read more:

Radiohead setlist at The O2, London on Monday 24th November:

  1. Planet Telex 
  2. 2 + 2 = 5 
  3. Sit Down. Stand Up. 
  4. Lucky 
  5. 15 Step 
  6. The Gloaming 
  7. Kid A 
  8. No Surprises 
  9. Videotape 
  10. Weird Fishes / Arpeggi 
  11. Idioteque 
  12. Everything in Its Right Place 
  13. Bloom
  14. The National Anthem 
  15. Daydreaming 
  16. Let Down 
  17. Climbing Up the Walls 
  18. Bodysnatchers
    Encore
  19. Fake Plastic Trees
  20. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
  21. Paranoid Android
  22. All I Need
  23. You And Whose Army?
  24. Just
  25. Karma Police

Read more:

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

  • Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
  • Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Read more:

Thom Yorke and the controversial Radiohead album, In Rainbows

How much did Radiohead make from In Rainbows?

Radiohead in May 1995: Phil Selway, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien.

The best Radiohead lyrics

Radiohead in the early years....

Are these Radiohead's most unusual covers?

Thom Yorke at the 15th Rome Film Festival in 2020

Thom Yorke at 57: Things you should know about the Radiohead frontman...

Thom Yorke of Radiohead in 1995

Can you master the lyrics of Radiohead's Karma Police?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Classic Rock on film: Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same (1976)

The 10 best Classic Rock concert films

Noel and Liam Gallagher in September 1994

The stories behind every track on (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Some of the greatest indie debut singles of all time... from Blur to Arctic Monkeys

The 50 best Indie debut singles