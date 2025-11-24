Here's Radiohead's night three setlist at The O2 London...
24 November 2025, 23:12
Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with the third of four nights in the capital. Get their setlist here.
Listen to this article
After an electrifying first two nights at The O2, London, Radiohead continued the UK leg of their 2025 tour with a third date in the capital.
As with all the nights before it, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career, including the tour debut of the OK Computer song Climbing Up The Walls.
Get the full setlist for Radiohead's third night at The O2, London below.
Weird Fishes @radiohead— ⓢⓒⓐⓡⓛⓔⓣⓜⓐⓡⓒ 🏴 #YC5328 (@Scarletmarc) November 24, 2025
Bucket List ✅❤️ pic.twitter.com/g0tyLs8jHV
Read more:
Radiohead setlist at The O2, London on Monday 24th November:
- Planet Telex
- 2 + 2 = 5
- Sit Down. Stand Up.
- Lucky
- 15 Step
- The Gloaming
- Kid A
- No Surprises
- Videotape
- Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
- Idioteque
- Everything in Its Right Place
- Bloom
- The National Anthem
- Daydreaming
- Let Down
- Climbing Up the Walls
- Bodysnatchers
Encore
- Fake Plastic Trees
- Jigsaw Falling Into Place
- Paranoid Android
- All I Need
- You And Whose Army?
- Just
- Karma Police
Radiohead! #radiohead pic.twitter.com/28TMFMVaJb— Nigel Wright (@njw499) November 24, 2025
Read more:
setlist for tonight was actually CRAZY #radiohead #radioheadinlondon pic.twitter.com/ftKAVKmXm3— ru 🌙 ̶☾ (@_POETARTIST) November 24, 2025
See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
Read more:
- Do Radiohead hate Creep? The story of the band's biggest song
- Thom Yorke at 57: Things you should know about the Radiohead frontman...