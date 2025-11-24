Here's Radiohead's night three setlist at The O2 London...

Thom Yorke of The Smile & Radiohead in 2024. Picture: NurPhoto SRL/Alamy Live News

By Jenny Mensah

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with the third of four nights in the capital. Get their setlist here.

After an electrifying first two nights at The O2, London, Radiohead continued the UK leg of their 2025 tour with a third date in the capital.

As with all the nights before it, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career, including the tour debut of the OK Computer song Climbing Up The Walls.

Get the full setlist for Radiohead's third night at The O2, London below.

Radiohead setlist at The O2, London on Monday 24th November:

Planet Telex 2 + 2 = 5 Sit Down. Stand Up. Lucky 15 Step The Gloaming Kid A No Surprises Videotape Weird Fishes / Arpeggi Idioteque Everything in Its Right Place Bloom The National Anthem Daydreaming Let Down Climbing Up the Walls Bodysnatchers

Encore Fake Plastic Trees Jigsaw Falling Into Place Paranoid Android All I Need You And Whose Army? Just Karma Police

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

