Here's Radiohead's night two setlist at The O2 London...

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates, playing the second of four nights in the capital. Get their setlist here.

After an electrifying first night at The O2, London, Radiohead continued the UK leg of their 2025 tour with a second date in the capital.

As with all the nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career.

Get the full setlist for Radiohead's second night at The O2, London below.

Radiohead setlist at The O2, London on Saturday 22nd November:

1. 2+2 = 5

2. Airbag

3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

4. All I Need

5. Ful Stop

6. Nude

7. Reckoner

8. The Bends

9. Separator

10. Pyramid Song

11. You And Whose Army?

12. Sit Down. Stand Up.

13. Myxomatosis

14. No Surprises

15. Optimistic

16. Bodysnatchers

17. Exit Music (For A Film)

18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Encore:

19. Let Down

20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

21. Idioteque

22. Present Tense

23. The Daily Mail

24. Paranoid Android

25. Everything In Its Right Place

Radiohead continue the UK leg of their 2025 tour at The O2, London on Monday 24th November.

See their full 2025 tour dates below:

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

