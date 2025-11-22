Here's Radiohead's night two setlist at The O2 London...
22 November 2025, 22:53
Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates, playing the second of four nights in the capital. Get their setlist here.
Listen to this article
After an electrifying first night at The O2, London, Radiohead continued the UK leg of their 2025 tour with a second date in the capital.
As with all the nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career.
Get the full setlist for Radiohead's second night at The O2, London below.
Radiohead setlist at The O2, London on Saturday 22nd November:
1. 2+2 = 5
2. Airbag
3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
4. All I Need
5. Ful Stop
6. Nude
7. Reckoner
8. The Bends
9. Separator
10. Pyramid Song
11. You And Whose Army?
12. Sit Down. Stand Up.
13. Myxomatosis
14. No Surprises
15. Optimistic
16. Bodysnatchers
17. Exit Music (For A Film)
18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Encore:
19. Let Down
20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
21. Idioteque
22. Present Tense
23. The Daily Mail
24. Paranoid Android
25. Everything In Its Right Place
Radiohead continue the UK leg of their 2025 tour at The O2, London on Monday 24th November.
See their full 2025 tour dates below:
Read more:
- What are Radiohead's biggest songs?
- How much did Radiohead make from In Rainbows?
- Radiohead reveal if fans can expect new material after 2025 tour dates
See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
Read more:
- What does the title of Radiohead’s OK Computer mean?
- Why do Radiohead hate Creep? The story of the band's biggest song
- Thom Yorke at 57: Things you should know about the Radiohead frontman...