Radiohead play first night at The O2 London with 'No Surprises,' save for for Human Rights declaration as they closed their set

Thom Yorke performs with The Smile in London in 2022. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour and played the first of their four nights in the capital. Get their setlist here.

After four epic shows each in Madrid and Bologna, Radiohead continued their 2025 tour with their first date on home soil, arriving in the UK for the first of four magical dates at The O2 London.

Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their discography. Despite performing their iconic OK Computer single No Surprises, there were to be none on the night, with tour debuts or extra tracks from the band for their UK audience so far.

However, according to Variety, the band did make a statement in the capital by displaying the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights after their show.

Get the full setlist for Radiohead's first night at The O2, London below.

Radiohead displays the United Nations declaration of human rights after their London show. pic.twitter.com/IJRcy52E6K — Variety (@Variety) November 21, 2025

Radiohead setlist at The O2, London on Friday 21st November:

1. Planet Telex

2. 2 + 2 = 5

3. Sit Down. Stand Up.

4. Lucky

5. Bloom

6. 15 Step

7. The Gloaming

8. Kid A

9. No Surprises

10. Videotape

11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

12. Idioteque

13. Everything In Its Right Place

14. The National Anthem

15. Daydreaming

16. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

17. Bodysnatchers

18. There There

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees

20. Let Down

21. Paranoid Android

22. You and Whose Army?

23. A Wolf At The Door

24. Just

25. Karma Police

Radiohead continue the UK leg of their 2025 tour dates tomorrow at The O2, London on Saturday 22nd November.

See their full 2025 tour dates below:

Radiohead dates for 2025. Picture: Press

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

