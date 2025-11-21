Radiohead play first night at The O2 London with 'No Surprises,' save for for Human Rights declaration as they closed their set
21 November 2025, 23:25 | Updated: 21 November 2025, 23:39
Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour and played the first of their four nights in the capital. Get their setlist here.
Listen to this article
After four epic shows each in Madrid and Bologna, Radiohead continued their 2025 tour with their first date on home soil, arriving in the UK for the first of four magical dates at The O2 London.
Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their discography. Despite performing their iconic OK Computer single No Surprises, there were to be none on the night, with tour debuts or extra tracks from the band for their UK audience so far.
However, according to Variety, the band did make a statement in the capital by displaying the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights after their show.
Get the full setlist for Radiohead's first night at The O2, London below.
Radiohead displays the United Nations declaration of human rights after their London show. pic.twitter.com/IJRcy52E6K— Variety (@Variety) November 21, 2025
Radiohead setlist at The O2, London on Friday 21st November:
1. Planet Telex
2. 2 + 2 = 5
3. Sit Down. Stand Up.
4. Lucky
5. Bloom
6. 15 Step
7. The Gloaming
8. Kid A
9. No Surprises
10. Videotape
11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
12. Idioteque
13. Everything In Its Right Place
14. The National Anthem
15. Daydreaming
16. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
17. Bodysnatchers
18. There There
Encore:
19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Let Down
21. Paranoid Android
22. You and Whose Army?
23. A Wolf At The Door
24. Just
25. Karma Police
Radiohead plays “Karma Police” in London. pic.twitter.com/POtr5Nb1yY— Variety (@Variety) November 21, 2025
Radiohead continue the UK leg of their 2025 tour dates tomorrow at The O2, London on Saturday 22nd November.
See their full 2025 tour dates below:
