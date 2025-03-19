Radiohead management seemingly confirm 2025 tour by donating tickets to LA Fire relief auction

Radiohead's Thom Yorke in 2019
Radiohead's Thom Yorke in 2019. Picture: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, four tickets were allegedly donated by the band's management to a LA fire relief auction.

Radiohead live dates seem to have been inadvertently confirmed by the band's management.

As reported by Resident Advisor, tickets to see the band appear to have been donated to a charity auction raising money for those affected by the Los Angeles fire.

According to the outlet, the offer for the auction at Palisades High School listed four tickets to a "Radiohead concert of your choice," as a direct donation by the band's management Blueyed Pictures".

It added that the highest bidder could select their preferred date and location "based on the band's tour schedule".

The outlet then shared an update at 7:03pm EST, where they state the auction has now been removed and replaced under the more ambiguous title "Four Premier Concert Tickets".

This latest news does seem to suggest that a Radiohead tour announcement is imminent, especially since the band themselves has been creating a stir with their activity of late.

The Karma Police outfit registered a new LLP titled RHEUK25 on 10th March, with all five of the band's members; Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway – as its officers.

It's not the first time the band have made the move to form a limited liability partnership, which allows them to work outside the traditional record label system, either.

Back in 2016, Radiohead registered Dawn Chorus LLP just months before the release of their last studio album A Moon Shaped Pool while they incorporated Spin With A Grin LLP six months before they announced their plans to release the Kid A Mnesia reissue in 2021.

On top of this, the band have marked 30 years since the release of their sophomore album, The Bends, by sharing previously unseen footage and rarities.

The first gift came in the form of Thom Yorke's stripped back gig at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto on 28th March 1995, which saw him perform (Nice Dream), High & Dry, Street Spirit (Fade Out) and Fake Plastic Trees from the record as well as Pablo Honey's Thinking About You.

Thom Yorke - Live at the Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto (March 1995)

This Monday (17th March) also saw the band share a special playlist which "pulled together all the songs, remixes and B-sides" from The Bends era.

We've pulled together all the songs, remixes and B-sides recorded around the time of The Bends into a playlist, have a listen https://waste.lnk.to/thebends.b-sidesFA

Posted by Radiohead on Monday, March 17, 2025

If the band do announce live dates, it will be their first since their A Moon Shaped Pool tour, which ended with two dates at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

New dates in the UK would mark their first tour on home soil since 2017, which concluded at TRNSMT Festival on 7th July and included a headline date at Glastonbury Festival that year.

