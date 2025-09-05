Radiohead ticket registration: When can you expect a message & when will you get your unlock code?

Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Colin Greenwood in 2017. Picture: Samir Hussein/Redferns/Getty, Radiohead

By Jenny Mensah

Fans took to the Radiohead website to register for the chance to buy tickets, but how long will they have to wait to hear more?

Radiohead sent their fans into a frenzy on Wednesday (3rd September) when they confirmed European dates for 2025, marking their first shows in seven years.

Fans were given strict instructions to register their details for the winter tour from Friday 5th September at 10am BST and of course many have already done so in their droves.

Some have already received their confirmation emails, but many are still waiting to hear from the band.

So what happens when you register for a Radiohead ticket? And what can you expect to hear...

As promised, registration for Radiohead's tickets went live at 10am BST/11am CEST.

Radiohead ticket registration opened at 10am on Friday 5th September. Picture: radiohead.com

Fans will then be directed to add their email address and their mobile phone number to the form.

Radiohead registration will require your email address. Picture: radiohead.com

The band have also allowed an allocation for accessible seating, so make sure you select this option during registration. We'd like to think this goes without saying, but DO NOT select this option if you don't need it.

Radiohead will ask guests if they require accessible seating. Picture: radiohead.com

You will then be asked which cities you are "able to attend" and you can select more than one option. However, the band have made clear they will prioritise the locations closest to those who have registered.

The location options for Radiohead's 2025 dates. Picture: radiohead.com

Once finishing the form, fans must wait to receive a text, which includes a link to complete their registration. If you do not complete this step, you will not get a confirmation email. However, the text does not come through automatically... and there may be a wait.

Registration will need to be confirmed from a link sent to your mobile phone via text. Picture: radiohead.com

Once you've received your text and clicked to confirm, you're almost there. Emails can also take a while to come through, so if you haven't received it yet, don't worry. Some Radiohead fans have reported receiving a text and email within minutes, with others have been waiting after two or three hours.

Be sure to check your 'unfocused' or 'junk' messages too.

Once you do get a registration email it will look like the below. It adds crucial info for the sale and also advises to add their email address rheur25@wasteheadquarters.com to your contacts so you don't miss any important communication.

What you can expect from a Radiohead registration confirmation email. Picture: radiohead.com

Thankfully, the band's confirmation email offers up plenty of clues as to what you can expect from the ticket sales, which take place next Friday 12th September from 10am BST/11am CEST and also reveals if there will more chances to bag an illusive ticket. Get the breakdown below:

What happens when you get your Radiohead unlock code?

An unlock code will be sent to the email you registered with by Wednesday 10th September at 10pm BST/11pm CEST.

IF you are lucky enough to receive an unlock code, it will be for ONE of the cities you indicated you could attend.

The email will contain details on how to join a first ticket sale and you must follow its instructions

If you are successful on the first ticket sale, you will only have the chance to purchase up to FOUR tickets for ONE night

What happens if you don't get a Radiohead unlock code?

If you do not receive an unlock code for Radiohead tickets this time around, all is not lost. Your details will be added to a waiting list.

Being added to the waiting list will automatically give you access to further ticket sales.

After the initial sale, you may receive a new unlock code with at least "24 hours' notice" to be able to purchase tickets

Will there be another chance to buy Radiohead tickets?

It appears that there will be more than one opportunity to by tickets to Radiohead's 2025 European shows as the band have told fans not to worry if they don't get an unlock code the first time around.

A message reads: "If you are not successful in getting an unlock code for the first sale of tickets, don't worry – you will be added to a waiting list automatically for access to further ticket sales. You may receive an email to this email address containing a new unlock code and at least 24 hours' notice to be able to purchase tickets."

Radiohead's confirmation email adds the "important reminders":

Check your spam, junk or clutter folder and add our email address: rheur25@wasteheadquarters.com to your address book, contacts or safe senders list so you do not miss any important emails.

Unlock codes you are sent are unique to you and non-transferrable.

Your unlock code allows purchase of up to 4 tickets for a single show at one of the cities you indicated you could attend during registration.

Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis, receiving an unlock code does not guarantee a ticket.

You must only register your details once. If you attempt further registrations you risk your registration being invalidated.

Keep this email for your records. We cannot modify your registration now it is confirmed.

