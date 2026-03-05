Harry Styles says watching Radiohead in Berlin inspired him to tour again

Harry Styles and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty, David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns/Getty

The former One Direction star cited the band's 2025 European dates as one of the catalysts to him getting back to the stage.

Harry Styles has credited Radiohead's 2025 shows with making him want to go on tour.

The band embarked on 20 epic dates which saw them play play a career-spanning setlist in the round across four nights in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin.

Now, the former One Direction star, who announced his fourth studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally and its accompany tour this year has revealed that Thom Yorke and co were a major inspiration.

Quizzed if there was any particular moment that made him want to return to the stage, he told Zane Lowe: "I think dancing in Berlin," adding: "I went to see Radiohead in Berlin, and felt so part of the audience."

The Aperture singer went on to reveal that he had a "clear moment of ‘This is why I get on stage'" when watching the band.

“I’m watching this and feeling everything that’s happening around me in the crowd,” he recalled. “There’s people picking up each other’s things and people are bringing each other things. It’s this sense of strangers looking at each other and massaging each other’s shoulders when someone’s emotional and looking into the eyes of a stranger and screaming out a chorus together.”

Affirming his own ability to provide this for his fans, the 32-year-old singer concluded: “I had a moment of like, ‘I’m there so that people can have this’, you know? I’m soundtracking this.”

Radiohead - The Bends at Berlin's Uber Arena

Styles isn't the only musician who's been inspired by the Karma Police outfit recently with Serge Pizzorno also admitting the band are part of the vision he has for Kasabian's upcoming summer dates.

I went to see Oasis, then I went to see Radiohead, then last night I went to see Fred Again.., and all three shows for their own reasons were magnificent, the frontman told NME.

"So in my mind now I’m thinking for the summer, we’re heading for a combination of those three shows.

"Imagine those three melted into something new - and that’s where we’re headed."

Last year saw also Nick Cave admit he was "deeply moved and humbled" by watching Radiohead at The O2, London.

Asked by a fan on his personal blog The Red Hand Files if he enjoyed watching other shows, Cave wrote: "At the Radiohead concert at the O2, I was sitting among twenty thousand people. Bizarrely, it was the first time I had ever been in the audience at such a large show, and I was stunned by the depth of love in the room – people dancing, screaming, crying, hugging each other, throwing themselves around.

"I was struck by the realisation of just how powerful live music is – that a group of individuals can come together and concoct a sound unique to them, and that people can connect with that distinctive vision as if it were their own experience. I could feel its moral quality – how this singular force has the capacity to repair the world with its goodness.”

