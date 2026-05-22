Harry Styles reveals he lost his virginity to Radiohead as Thom Yorke is inducted into the Fellowship of the Ivors Academy
22 May 2026, 13:31 | Updated: 22 May 2026, 14:59
The former One Direction star gave a speech ahead of the Radiohead frontman's induction into the Fellowship of the Academy.
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Harry Styles has revealed he lost his virginity to Radiohead's Talk Show Host.
The former 1D singer attended The Ivors 2026 and introduced Thom Yorke before he was inducted into the Fellowship of the Academy in a star-studded ceremony on Thursday (21st May).
Addressing the crowd at Grosvenor House, London, Styles began: (via NME): "Thom Yorke has always had a way with words.
"Over his almost 35 years of releasing music, he has taken feelings of anxiety and alienation, and turned them into atmospheres, anthems and art. From guitars to glitches, he has time and time again shown us what the future sounds like. Never compromising, a restless creative, an artist in its truest form. There are no two songs that sound alike."
Speaking on the impact Radiohead has had on his life, personally, Styles added: "I lost my virginity to Talk Show Host," adding jokingly: "I lost my virginity to the intro of Talk Show Host."
Remarking on how the band's first album Pablo Honey was released the same year he was born, Styles went on to credit his sister for allowing him to experience the band second hand and his uncle Michael for 'Burning" her CDs.
“Some of you had Radiohead albums at the time they were released," went on. "Their debut album came out the year before I was born. I’m gonna let that sink in. So I discovered their songs over time growing up, inhaling the secondhand teenage angst from up the stairs separating my sister’s bedroom from where I sat below doing my homework.
“Thank you to my uncle Michael for burning her numerous CDs as he tried to convince her of some of what he referred to as ‘some of the weirder stuff’.“I found them again at parties [and] in treasured moments alone.
Read more:
- Harry Styles says watching Radiohead in Berlin inspired him to tour again
- Thom Yorke at 57: Things you should know about the Radiohead frontman...
Elsewhere on the night, the likes of Sam Fender took home the prize for Songwriter of the Year, Calvin Harris received the PRS for Music Icon Award, CMAT won the award for Best Album for Euro-Country and Jacob Alon took home two gong for the Rising Star Award and the Best Song Musically and Lyrically for Don't Fall Asleep.
Kano took home the Visionary Award, Rosalía took the price for International Songwriter of the Year and Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes was given the Special International Award.
See the full list of winners below...
The Winners of The Ivors with Amazon Music 2026:
BEST ALBUM
EURO-COUNTRY
written and performed by CMAT
music published in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
I STAND ON THE LINE
written by Fraser T Smith and Kae Tempest
performed by Kae Tempest
music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Domino Publishing Company
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
DON’T FALL ASLEEP
written and performed by Jacob Alon
music published in the UK by Concord Music Publishing
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
MESSY
written and performed by Lola Young
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
RISING STAR AWARD
JACOB ALON
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
TESTIMONY
composed by Tom Hodge
music published in the UK by Bucks Music Group Limited obo Rocliffe Limited and Underground
Films Commissioning Limited
BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK
TRESPASSES
composed by David Holmes and Brian Irvine
music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing obo All3Media
ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP
GEORGE MICHAEL
THOM YORKE
OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION
LILY ALLEN
PRS FOR MUSIC ICON AWARD
CALVIN HARRIS
INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
ROSALÍA
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR with AMAZON MUSIC
SAM FENDER
SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL AWARD with AMAZON MUSIC
LINDA PERRY
VISIONARY AWARD with AMAZON MUSIC
KANO
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