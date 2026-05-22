Harry Styles reveals he lost his virginity to Radiohead as Thom Yorke is inducted into the Fellowship of the Ivors Academy

Thom Yorke and Harry Styles at The Ivors 2026 with Amazon Music. Picture: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ivors

By Jenny Mensah

The former One Direction star gave a speech ahead of the Radiohead frontman's induction into the Fellowship of the Academy.

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Harry Styles has revealed he lost his virginity to Radiohead's Talk Show Host.

The former 1D singer attended The Ivors 2026 and introduced Thom Yorke before he was inducted into the Fellowship of the Academy in a star-studded ceremony on Thursday (21st May).

Addressing the crowd at Grosvenor House, London, Styles began: (via NME): "Thom Yorke has always had a way with words.

"Over his almost 35 years of releasing music, he has taken feelings of anxiety and alienation, and turned them into atmospheres, anthems and art. From guitars to glitches, he has time and time again shown us what the future sounds like. Never compromising, a restless creative, an artist in its truest form. There are no two songs that sound alike."

Speaking on the impact Radiohead has had on his life, personally, Styles added: "I lost my virginity to Talk Show Host," adding jokingly: "I lost my virginity to the intro of Talk Show Host."

Harry Styles and Thom Yorke embrace at the 71st Ivor Novello Awards. Picture: The Ivors with Amazon

Remarking on how the band's first album Pablo Honey was released the same year he was born, Styles went on to credit his sister for allowing him to experience the band second hand and his uncle Michael for 'Burning" her CDs.

“Some of you had Radiohead albums at the time they were released," went on. "Their debut album came out the year before I was born. I’m gonna let that sink in. So I discovered their songs over time growing up, inhaling the secondhand teenage angst from up the stairs separating my sister’s bedroom from where I sat below doing my homework.

“Thank you to my uncle Michael for burning her numerous CDs as he tried to convince her of some of what he referred to as ‘some of the weirder stuff’.“I found them again at parties [and] in treasured moments alone.

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Elsewhere on the night, the likes of Sam Fender took home the prize for Songwriter of the Year, Calvin Harris received the PRS for Music Icon Award, CMAT won the award for Best Album for Euro-Country and Jacob Alon took home two gong for the Rising Star Award and the Best Song Musically and Lyrically for Don't Fall Asleep.

Kano took home the Visionary Award, Rosalía took the price for International Songwriter of the Year and Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes was given the Special International Award.

See the full list of winners below...

The Winners of The Ivors with Amazon Music 2026:

BEST ALBUM

EURO-COUNTRY

written and performed by CMAT

music published in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

I STAND ON THE LINE

written by Fraser T Smith and Kae Tempest

performed by Kae Tempest

music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Domino Publishing Company

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

DON’T FALL ASLEEP

written and performed by Jacob Alon

music published in the UK by Concord Music Publishing

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

MESSY

written and performed by Lola Young

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

RISING STAR AWARD

JACOB ALON

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

TESTIMONY

composed by Tom Hodge

music published in the UK by Bucks Music Group Limited obo Rocliffe Limited and Underground

Films Commissioning Limited

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

TRESPASSES

composed by David Holmes and Brian Irvine

music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing obo All3Media

ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP

GEORGE MICHAEL

THOM YORKE

OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION

LILY ALLEN

PRS FOR MUSIC ICON AWARD

CALVIN HARRIS

INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

ROSALÍA

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR with AMAZON MUSIC

SAM FENDER

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL AWARD with AMAZON MUSIC

LINDA PERRY

VISIONARY AWARD with AMAZON MUSIC

KANO

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