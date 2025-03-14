Radiohead form new LLP fuelling speculation of return in 2025

Radiohead could join forces again. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Thom Yorke and co have formed a new company under the name RHEUK2025, leading fans to speculate that new activity is on its way.

Radiohead have set up a new LLP (limited liability partnership), sending their fans into a tailspin.

It has long been speculated that the band will making their return to the spotlight this year and now the band have dropped a huge hint that they have activity planed for 2025.

The LLP, named RHEUK25, was registered on 10th March and lists all five of the band's members; Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway – as officers of the business entity.

The move, which allows the Karma Police outfit to work outside the traditional record label system, could mean new material and tour dates for 2025 or that they are preparing to release a new issue.

Either way, Radiohead have certainly got previous form. Back in 2016, Radiohead registered Dawn Chorus LLP just months before the release of their last studio album A Moon Shaped Pool while they incorporated Spin With A Grin LLP six months before they announced their plans to release the Kid A Mnesia reissue in 2021.

It's not the only suggestion that Radiohead to could be set to make their return imminently.

Back in September 2024, the band's bassist, Colin Greenwood confirmed the British band rehearsed some of their older material about "two months ago".

Speaking via video call in conversation with El Cha at the Hay Festival Querétaro in Mexico, he revealed: "We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs.

"And it was really fun, had a really good time."

The band's drummer Phil Selway also teased that the Pyramid Song outfit were getting ready reunite.

The drummer appeared on a livestream with the Crow Hill Company where he discussed the next direction of the band.

The Karma Police drummer said: "We’ve actually had a little break for a minute; the last show that we did was back in 2018, but we’re coming back ’round to that point now. There is just something particular to that relationship — that creative relationship and personal relationship — actually, you can’t get anywhere else."

He continued: “We’re all coming back around to that point now of thinking, ‘Right, we’ve had a break — this is it. This feels like something to dive back into and really explore and see what other directions it can take us in.”

Despite that, Yorke has perhaps unsurprisingly remained fairly contrarian about the topic, stating that he does not give a "f***" if fans want a Radiohead reunion.

Asked about the speculation on the band regrouping, the frontman told Australian outlet Double J: "I am not aware of it and don't really give a flying f***."

Despite, Yorke softening his sentiments, he maintained that the band - completed by bassist Colin Greenwood, guitarist Jonny Greenwood, guitarist Ed O'Brien and drummer Philip Selway - have earned the right to focus on their individual projects and pursuits.

The Creep singer, who is in The Smile alongside his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, added: "No offence to anyone and err, thanks for caring.

"But I think we’ve earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone else’s historical idea of what we should be doing.”

The band's last studio release was 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, which saw the, embark on several tour dates to support the record.

It also witnessed the return of the Oxfordshire outfit to Glastonbury Festival in 2017, where they played a headline set and treated British fans to their iconic Creep single.

Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 2017

It's no surprise that it's taken Radiohead so long to get the band back together, since they've been keeping themselves busy with other projects.

Guitarist and backing vocalist Ed O'Brien released his first solo album, Earth, in 2020, while Selway released his third studio album Strange Dance last year.

Meanwhile, Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's side project The Smile are preparing to release their third studio album Cutouts on 4th October, which will be their second record release of the year following 2024's Wall of Eyes.

It comes after their debut A Light for Attracting Attention, which was first released in 2022.

