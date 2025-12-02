Watch Radiohead fans gather for pub singalong in Copenhagen after postponed shows
2 December 2025, 14:53
The band were forced to postpone their dates on 1st and 2nd December due to Thom Yorke's "extreme throat infection".
Radiohead fans were captured gathering in bars in Copenhagen to sing along to the band's classic songs.
The band were "gutted" to announce the postponement of their first two shows in the Danish capital on 1st and 2nd December after their Thom Yorke was struck down with an "extreme throat infection".
Fans were left bereft at the news, especially those who had travelled across the globe for the dates, but luckily there were bars and pubs offering the chance to gather and sing their woes away.
Watch a shared by Tommy Lloyd Truther on X, which sees fans singing Let Down below:
Radiohead sing along last night in Copenhagen pic.twitter.com/Le7gO1JuuY— Tommy Lloyd Truther (@piss__taker) December 2, 2025
Another fan named coryeveryday_ on Instagram shared fans singing along to the band's Karma Police anthem, here.
One fan in the comment section wrote: "It was such a treat - great emotional support in a really difficult situation. People from all over the world healing the disappointment in heartfelt Radiohead karaoke"
Another said: "It’s me singing on stage. It surely was a treat. A sad hour but great to be among so many other people in the same weird situation."
The band's statement announcing the news on Monday (1st December), began: "Radiohead are gutted to have to announce the postponement of the first two Copenhagen dates this week - tonight, Dec 1st and tomorrow, Dec 2nd. The shows have been rescheduled for Dec 15th and 16th respectively.
"Tickets for the shows will be automatically transferred to the new corresponding date. If you require a refund, please contact your point of purchase."
The statement continued: "We are devastated to have to postpone these two shows at such short notice but Thom has been diagnosed with an extreme throat infection which has made it impossible for him to sing.
"Treatment is underway and we’re hopeful Thom will recover in time to play the final two Copenhagen shows on Dec 4th and 5th, and all four Berlin shows, starting on Dec 8th.
We have been so blown away by the audience reactions on these dates and are loving being back on stage again; needless to say, we feel terrible that we have been forced to postpone these shows.”
So far, the band have played four nights each in Madrid, Bologna, London, treating fans to a 25-song set in each location.
Once the band play their remaining two dates in Denmark, they will continue on to Berlin to play four nights in the city, before returning to Berlin to complete their rescheduled dates
See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE
