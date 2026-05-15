Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees at 31: The story behind the band's beloved Bends song

Thom Yorke in Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees video. Picture: YouTube/Radiohead

Radiohead's much-loved single is was released on this day in 1995. We take a look back at the story behind The Bends track and why it was so important.

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Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees turns 31 years old this week and while it's not a big birthday for the track, it's not one that should go by unoticed.

The third single to be taken from the Oxford band's sophomore album marked somewhat of a turning point for the outfit and especially their frontman.

There's no denying how much The Bends favourite went on to influence a host of post-britpop bands, but do you know the story about the song itself?

Remind yourself of the mournful Radiohead classic and read about its incredible tale below...

Radiohead - Fake Plastic Trees

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Fakes Plastic Trees was released on 15th May 1995 with India Rubber and How Can You Be Sure? on its B-side.

The third single to be taken from the band's The Bends album and the first to be shared from the record across the pond, the track was recorded a year earlier at RAK Studios in London alongside producer John Leckie.

It's certainly considered an early live favourite of the band and is among one of their biggest tear-jerkers, but did you know it almost wasn't the tender anthem we know it as today?

It's widely reported that the band struggled to settle on an arrangement for the song and sessions were strained for the album as a whole. After all, The Bends was Radiohead's "difficult second album," and — after their first record Pablo Honey and its huge mainstream single Creep — there was a fair bit of pressure on the band to match the success of their debut.

While there's no surprise the song went on a bit of a journey over the course of its recording sessions, one of its initial versions was much more... showy.

In fact, according to guitarist Ed O'Brien, Fake Plastic Trees had an iteration that was something akin to Guns N' Roses' November Rain, describing it as "pompous and bombastic" and "just the worst".

In the end, a much more stripped-back version of the track was recorded, which is the version we know and love to day, but it may have never come to pass if the band hadn't attended a very special show.

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Jeff Buckley at The Garage, Islington in London on 1st September 1994. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

How did Jeff Buckley impact Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees?

One fateful night in September 1994, Radiohead went to see US singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley play a gig in London at The Garage in Islington.

The Grace singer had only released his debut studio album of the same name a month previously, but he was already known for his incredible vocals, bewitching performances and captivating stage presence.

It was his performance and particularly his singing style that impacted Yorke massively, giving him the confidence to sing the falsetto voice we've come to know him for.

Inspired by this gig, Yorke recorded another performance of Fake Plastic Trees alone on acoustic guitar and according to bassist Colin Greenwood, the frontman played three takes before bursting into tears.

Asked if he cried upon hearing the song played back to him, York said: "Yeah, absolutely. Because when you record, you’re going through one set of feelings, but the one thing you’re not really aware of is you. You’re not aware of your own identity, so it’s like meditating.

"Even when you play, if you perform something well, you have a sort of feeling that goes beyond that. You’re not even aware of your own vulnerability, you’re just off somewhere, and then you come back. It’s like seeing yourself in the mirror for the first time, catching yourself unaware.”

Despite Buckley only releasing one studio album before sadly losing his life just three years later in 1997, his vocals were the catalyst to the sound of Fake Plastic Trees, and many of Radiohead's arguably most stunning songs that followed.

So we know what inspired Fake Plastic Trees to sound how it did, but what did it mean and what or who was behind the lyrics?

She looks like the real thing

She tastes like the real thing

My fake plastic love - Fake Plastic Trees - Radiohead

What are Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees lyrics about?

Despite the song's lyrics resonating with fans and musicians across the world, it York has previously described the song as "the product of a joke that wasn't really a joke, a very lonely, drunken evening and, well, a breakdown of sorts".

One listen to the track and it's easy hear Yorke's very palpable emotions, but we're afraid that the lyrics themselves, which have meant so much to so many over the years, may have come up by happenstance.

Yorke said: "[I] just recorded whatever was going on in my head ... I wrote those words and laughed. I thought they were really funny, especially that bit about polystyrene.

"When I wrote the song I was almost trying to say nothing," Yorke told MTV's 120 minutes in 1995. "Because I really liked the melody and I just wanted to put words to it without it having to be in any way profound."

He went on: "A lot of the phrases in the song are definitions of how people define other people and so on."

(1995/04/10) MTV, 120 Minutes, Thom & Ed

In the words of Thom Yorke himself: "On the one hand I was really trying to write a song that meant nothing and by doing so I did the exact opposite I think."

We couldn't agree with him more...

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