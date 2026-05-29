Ed O'Brien discusses if Radiohead will release a new album: "Ask me again in six years"

The Radiohead guitarist was asked to give an update on the follow-up to the band's 2016 album A Moon Shaped Pool.

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Ed O'Brien has cast doubt on there being a new Radiohead album any time soon, revealing the band haven't even

It's been a decade since the band's last studio effort, A Moon Shaped Pool, which was released on 8th May 2016, but quizzed by NME if the band have any update on its successor, he laughed: “Where did you get this idea that there’s another Radiohead record?"

Though he knows why fans are excited to hear about new material from the band, O'Brien admitted they aren't in any rush because their ninth outing was "f***ing awful to make".

“I know it’s so funny and it comes from a good place." added the Burn The Witch guitarist. "People want to hear another Radiohead record. I can’t even imagine it because we’ve not even talked about another record. I think that’s because the last record was so fucking awful to make! The tale of that record is so fucking dark. It casts a long shadow. Maybe ask me in six years time!”

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The comments come after O'Brien revealed that Radiohead will play more live dates in 2027.

The band set out on 20 epic European dates last year, which saw them play four nights each in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin and now it looks like we can expect the same in different locations next year.

“It’s definitely happening,” he told Rolling Stone in a new interview discussing the band's future as well as his new solo album Blue Morpho.

"What we’re going to do is, every year we’re going to do a different continent, and we’re going to do 20 shows each year. No more, no less".

Fans eager to find out what continent their headed to next may have a a bit longer to wait as the musician added: "We won’t do anything this year, but we’ll do something next year"

Radiohead will return to the stage next year. Picture: Alex Lake

Last year saw the band - completed by Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway and Colin Greenwood - make history, with their quartet of London dates at The O2 achieving the highest ever attendance within the arena.

Each of the band's four UK exclusive shows - which were held on the 21st, 22nd, 24th and 25th November - saw over 22,200 fans in attendance, with each night breaking the previous night’s number.

The record, which was previously set by Metallica in 2017, has now been surpassed four times with the band setting a new record of 22,355 gig-goers attending in one night.

The band's 2025 dates were a huge success with the band's fans and fellow musicians alike, including Nick Cave, Harry Styles and Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, who were all moved and inspired by the shows.

Radiohead - The Bends at Berlin's Uber Arena

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