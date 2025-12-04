Radiohead play first night in Copenhagen after postponed shows due to Thom Yorke's illness

4 December 2025, 22:09

Radiohead's Thom Yorke in 2024
Radiohead's Thom Yorke in 2024. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Jenny Mensah

After postponing their first two shows in the capital, Thom Yorke and resumed their 2025 tour with the first night at the city's Royal Arena.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After an epic and unstoppable 12 nights on their 2025 tour, Thom Yorke was struck down with an "extreme throat infection," forcing the band to postpone their first two nights in Denmark.

Following a tense wait, the the band - completed by Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien - returned to the stage for the first of two consecutive nights at Copenhagen's Royal Arena.

As with the previous nights before it, the band treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of songs from across their career.

Find out what they played on the setlist on their first night at the Danish venue on Thursday 4th December below.

Read more:

Radiohead setlist at Royal Arena, Copenhagen on 4th December:

1. Planet Telex
2. 2 + 2 = 5
3. Sit Down. Stand Up
4. Lucky
5. 15 Step
6. The Gloaming
7. Kid A
8. No Surprises
9. Videotape
10. Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
11. Idioteque
12. Everything In Its Right Place (with Harry Patch intro)
13. Bloom
14. The National Anthem
15. Daydreaming
16. (Nice Dream)
17. Let Down
18. Bodysnatchers

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
21. Paranoid Android
22. All I Need
23. You and Whose Army?
24. Just
25. Karma Police

Radiohead will return to the Royal Arena for a second night in on Friday 5th Demevcemer, before heading to Berlin for four nights at the Uber Arena. The band will then cap off their 2025 tour by making good on their rescheduled dates back in Denmark on 15th and 16th December.

Read more:

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

  • Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
  • Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED
  • Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED
  • Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE
  • 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

Read more:

Thom Yorke and the controversial Radiohead album, In Rainbows

How much did Radiohead make from In Rainbows?

Radiohead in May 1995: Phil Selway, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien.

The best Radiohead lyrics

Radiohead in the early years....

Are these Radiohead's most unusual covers?

Thom Yorke at the 15th Rome Film Festival in 2020

Thom Yorke at 57: Things you should know about the Radiohead frontman...

Thom Yorke of Radiohead in 1995

Can you master the lyrics of Radiohead's Karma Police?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Classic Rock on film: Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same (1976)

The 10 best Classic Rock concert films

Noel and Liam Gallagher in September 1994

The stories behind every track on (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Some of the greatest indie debut singles of all time... from Blur to Arctic Monkeys

The 50 best Indie debut singles