Radiohead play first night in Copenhagen after postponed shows due to Thom Yorke's illness

4 December 2025, 22:09
After postponing their first two shows in the capital, Thom Yorke and resumed their 2025 tour with the first night at the city's Royal Arena.
After an epic and unstoppable 12 nights on their 2025 tour, Thom Yorke was struck down with an "extreme throat infection," forcing the band to postpone their first two nights in Denmark.
Following a tense wait, the the band - completed by Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien - returned to the stage for the first of two consecutive nights at Copenhagen's Royal Arena.
As with the previous nights before it, the band treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of songs from across their career.
Find out what they played on the setlist on their first night at the Danish venue on Thursday 4th December below.
1. Planet Telex
2. 2 + 2 = 5
3. Sit Down. Stand Up
4. Lucky
5. 15 Step
6. The Gloaming
7. Kid A
8. No Surprises
9. Videotape
10. Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
11. Idioteque
12. Everything In Its Right Place (with Harry Patch intro)
13. Bloom
14. The National Anthem
15. Daydreaming
16. (Nice Dream)
17. Let Down
18. Bodysnatchers
Encore:
19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
21. Paranoid Android
22. All I Need
23. You and Whose Army?
24. Just
25. Karma Police
Radiohead will return to the Royal Arena for a second night in on Friday 5th Demevcemer, before heading to Berlin for four nights at the Uber Arena. The band will then cap off their 2025 tour by making good on their rescheduled dates back in Denmark on 15th and 16th December.
