Radiohead play first night in Copenhagen after postponed shows due to Thom Yorke's illness

Radiohead's Thom Yorke in 2024. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Jenny Mensah

After postponing their first two shows in the capital, Thom Yorke and resumed their 2025 tour with the first night at the city's Royal Arena.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After an epic and unstoppable 12 nights on their 2025 tour, Thom Yorke was struck down with an "extreme throat infection," forcing the band to postpone their first two nights in Denmark.

Following a tense wait, the the band - completed by Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien - returned to the stage for the first of two consecutive nights at Copenhagen's Royal Arena.

As with the previous nights before it, the band treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of songs from across their career.

Find out what they played on the setlist on their first night at the Danish venue on Thursday 4th December below.

Read more:

Radiohead setlist at Royal Arena, Copenhagen on 4th December:

1. Planet Telex

2. 2 + 2 = 5

3. Sit Down. Stand Up

4. Lucky

5. 15 Step

6. The Gloaming

7. Kid A

8. No Surprises

9. Videotape

10. Weird Fishes / Arpeggi

11. Idioteque

12. Everything In Its Right Place (with Harry Patch intro)

13. Bloom

14. The National Anthem

15. Daydreaming

16. (Nice Dream)

17. Let Down

18. Bodysnatchers

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees

20. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

21. Paranoid Android

22. All I Need

23. You and Whose Army?

24. Just

25. Karma Police

Radiohead will return to the Royal Arena for a second night in on Friday 5th Demevcemer, before heading to Berlin for four nights at the Uber Arena. The band will then cap off their 2025 tour by making good on their rescheduled dates back in Denmark on 15th and 16th December.

Read more:

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

Read more: