Radiohead play second night in Copenhagen with Paranoid Android dedicated to fans who were headed to their postponed dates
5 December 2025, 23:04
After postponing their first two shows in the capital, Thom Yorke and co played the second night at the city's Royal Arena.
After an epic and unstoppable 12 nights on their 2025 tour, Thom Yorke was struck down with an "extreme throat infection," forcing the band to postpone their first two nights in Denmark.
Thankfully the band the band - completed by Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien - returned to the stage for their second consecutive night at Copenhagen's Royal Arena, playing a mixed set of 25 songs from across their career.
Addressing the Elephant in the room, Thom Yorke dedicated penultimate track Paranoid Android to the fans who missed out when they postponed their 1st and 2nd December shows.
Find out what they played on the setlist on their first night at the Danish venue on Friday 5th December below.
Radiohead setlist at Royal Arena, Copenhagen on 5th December:
1. 2 + 2 = 5
2. Airbag
3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
4. All I Need
5. Ful Stop
6. Nude
7. Reckoner
8. The Bends
9. Separator
10. Pyramid Song
11. You and Whose Army?
12. Sit Down. Stand Up.
13. Myxomatosis
14. No Surprises
15. Optimistic
16. Bodysnatchers
17. Exit Music (for a Film)
18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Encore:
19. Let Down
20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
21. Idioteque
22. Present Tense
23. Like Spinning Plates
24. Paranoid Android
25. There There
Radiohead will now take a short break before heading to Berlin for four nights at the Uber Arena. The band will then cap off their 2025 tour by making good on their rescheduled dates back in Denmark on 15th and 16th December.
See their full updated tour dates below.
See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE
