Radiohead confirm 2025 tour will resume today in Copenhagen after Thom Yorke's extreme throat infection

Radiohead are back on the road. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band were forced to postpone their first two nights in the city due to their frontman's illness.

Radiohead have confirmed their 2025 tour will resume tonight (4th December).

The No Surprises outfit were forced to postpone their first two dates in Copenhagen on 1st and 2nd December, due to their frontman Thom Yorke being diagnosed with an "extreme throat infection".

However, the band vowed to recommence their dates at the Royal Arena later in the week, while returning to Denmark at the end of their tour.

Now, fans who were anxiously waiting to see if Yorke would get better in time can breathe a sigh of relief as the band have taken to their Instagram stories to confirm: "Happy to report were back on for today's show".

Radiohead have confirmed their live dates will resume. Picture: Instagram/Radiohead

Announcing the disappointing news of their postponement on Monday (1st December), the band said: "Radiohead are gutted to have to announce the postponement of the first two Copenhagen dates this week - tonight, Dec 1st and tomorrow, Dec 2nd. The shows have been rescheduled for Dec 15th and 16th respectively.

"Tickets for the shows will be automatically transferred to the new corresponding date. If you require a refund, please contact your point of purchase."

They continued: "We are devastated to have to postpone these two shows at such short notice but Thom has been diagnosed with an extreme throat infection which has made it impossible for him to sing.

"Treatment is underway and we’re hopeful Thom will recover in time to play the final two Copenhagen shows on Dec 4th and 5th, and all four Berlin shows, starting on Dec 8th.

We have been so blown away by the audience reactions on these dates and are loving being back on stage again; needless to say, we feel terrible that we have been forced to postpone these shows.”

Fans who were set to see the band gathered in the city to commiserate and sing some of the band's classic tracks together.

Watch a video shared by Tommy Lloyd Truther on X, which sees fans singing Let Down below:

Radiohead sing along last night in Copenhagen pic.twitter.com/Le7gO1JuuY — Tommy Lloyd Truther (@piss__taker) December 2, 2025

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

