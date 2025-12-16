Radiohead complete 2025 tour with final rescheduled date in Copenhagen

Thom Yorke performs in San Francisco in 2018. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Thom Yorke and co brought their scintillating tour dates to a close with a final night at Copenhagen's Royal Arena. Get their last ever 2025 setlist below.

Radiohead have completed their 2025 European tour, bringing their string of dates to a close with a final night in Copenhagen.

After having to postpone their first two shows in the Danish city due to Thom Yorke's "extreme throat infection," the band returned to make good on the dates with two nights added onto the end of their tour.

The band treated fans to another 25-track setlist, which kicked off with Hail To The Thief favourite 2 + 2 = 5 and ended on OK Computer anthem Karma Police, but did Radiohead do anything special to mark the very last show of their 20-date stint or were their No Surprises?

See Radiohead's setlist at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on Tuesday 16th December below.

Radiohead setlist at Royal Arena, Copenhagen on 16th December 2025:

1. 2 + 2 = 5

2. Airbag

3. The Bends

4. All I Need

5. Ful Stop

6. Nude

7. Reckoner

8. Separator

9. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

10. Pyramid Song

11. you and Whose Army?

12. Sit Down. Stand Up.

13. The Gloaming

14. No Surprises

15. Paranoid Android

16. Bodysnatchers

17. Exit Music (for a Film)

18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Encore:

19. Let Down

20. Idioteque

21. Myxomatosis

22. Present Tense

23. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

24. There There

25. Karma Police

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

