Radiohead complete 2025 tour with final rescheduled date in Copenhagen
16 December 2025, 22:25
Thom Yorke and co brought their scintillating tour dates to a close with a final night at Copenhagen's Royal Arena. Get their last ever 2025 setlist below.
Radiohead have completed their 2025 European tour, bringing their string of dates to a close with a final night in Copenhagen.
After having to postpone their first two shows in the Danish city due to Thom Yorke's "extreme throat infection," the band returned to make good on the dates with two nights added onto the end of their tour.
The band treated fans to another 25-track setlist, which kicked off with Hail To The Thief favourite 2 + 2 = 5 and ended on OK Computer anthem Karma Police, but did Radiohead do anything special to mark the very last show of their 20-date stint or were their No Surprises?
See Radiohead's setlist at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on Tuesday 16th December below.
Radiohead setlist at Royal Arena, Copenhagen on 16th December 2025:
1. 2 + 2 = 5
2. Airbag
3. The Bends
4. All I Need
5. Ful Stop
6. Nude
7. Reckoner
8. Separator
9. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
10. Pyramid Song
11. you and Whose Army?
12. Sit Down. Stand Up.
13. The Gloaming
14. No Surprises
15. Paranoid Android
16. Bodysnatchers
17. Exit Music (for a Film)
18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Encore:
19. Let Down
20. Idioteque
21. Myxomatosis
22. Present Tense
23. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
24. There There
25. Karma Police
See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE
