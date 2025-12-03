Chesney Hawkes wanted to be in Radiohead

3 December 2025, 14:00 | Updated: 3 December 2025, 14:01

Chesney Hawkes wants a Radiohead version of "The One and Only"

By Jenny Mensah

The One And Only singer told Chris Moyles about his love for the band and how he dreamed he could join them one day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chesney Hawkes spent much of the '90s wanting to be in Radiohead.

The pop heartthrob visited The Chris Moyles Show this week, where he discussed everything from his upcoming 2026 tour dates to support his Living Arrows album and his deep desire to be part of the alternative band, who he failed to catch on their London dates this year.

"I wanted to be in Radiohead, to be honest with you," he admitted to Moyles.

"Throughout the '90s I literally shoegazed turned up to 11 and pretended I was in Radiohead. That's all I wanted to do. I formed bands and we were just a guitar band basically. I was probably rebelling against the early years I would say."

When Moyles suggested they ask the band they would adopt him, he went on: "I think Radiohead would do a fantastic version of The One And Only. Can you imagine that?"

Read more:

Chesney Hawkes in and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke in
Chesney Hawkes in and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke in. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty, Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Hawkes may have missed out on Radiohead's live dates in London last week, but he could still be in with a chance in catching them in Copenhagen, after the band were forced to postpone their first two dates in the city.

Announcing the disappointing news on Monday (1st December), their statement began: "Radiohead are gutted to have to announce the postponement of the first two Copenhagen dates this week - tonight, Dec 1st and tomorrow, Dec 2nd. The shows have been rescheduled for Dec 15th and 16th respectively.

"Tickets for the shows will be automatically transferred to the new corresponding date. If you require a refund, please contact your point of purchase."

The statement continued: "We are devastated to have to postpone these two shows at such short notice but Thom has been diagnosed with an extreme throat infection which has made it impossible for him to sing.

"Treatment is underway and we’re hopeful Thom will recover in time to play the final two Copenhagen shows on Dec 4th and 5th, and all four Berlin shows, starting on Dec 8th.

We have been so blown away by the audience reactions on these dates and are loving being back on stage again; needless to say, we feel terrible that we have been forced to postpone these shows.”

So far, the band have played four nights each in Madrid, Bologna and London, treating fans to a 25-song set in each location.

Once the band play two dates in Denmark on 4th and 5th December, they will continue on to Berlin to play four nights in the city, before returning to Copenhagen to make good on their rescheduled dates

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

  • Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
  • Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED
  • Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED
  • Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE
  • 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

Read more:

Thom Yorke and the controversial Radiohead album, In Rainbows

How much did Radiohead make from In Rainbows?

Radiohead in May 1995: Phil Selway, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien.

The best Radiohead lyrics

Radiohead in the early years....

Are these Radiohead's most unusual covers?

Thom Yorke at the 15th Rome Film Festival in 2020

Thom Yorke at 57: Things you should know about the Radiohead frontman...

Thom Yorke of Radiohead in 1995

Can you master the lyrics of Radiohead's Karma Police?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Classic Rock on film: Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same (1976)

The 10 best Classic Rock concert films

Noel and Liam Gallagher in September 1994

The stories behind every track on (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Some of the greatest indie debut singles of all time... from Blur to Arctic Monkeys

The 50 best Indie debut singles