Chesney Hawkes wanted to be in Radiohead

Chesney Hawkes wants a Radiohead version of "The One and Only"

By Jenny Mensah

The One And Only singer told Chris Moyles about his love for the band and how he dreamed he could join them one day.

Chesney Hawkes spent much of the '90s wanting to be in Radiohead.

The pop heartthrob visited The Chris Moyles Show this week, where he discussed everything from his upcoming 2026 tour dates to support his Living Arrows album and his deep desire to be part of the alternative band, who he failed to catch on their London dates this year.

"I wanted to be in Radiohead, to be honest with you," he admitted to Moyles.

"Throughout the '90s I literally shoegazed turned up to 11 and pretended I was in Radiohead. That's all I wanted to do. I formed bands and we were just a guitar band basically. I was probably rebelling against the early years I would say."

When Moyles suggested they ask the band they would adopt him, he went on: "I think Radiohead would do a fantastic version of The One And Only. Can you imagine that?"

Chesney Hawkes in and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke in. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty, Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Hawkes may have missed out on Radiohead's live dates in London last week, but he could still be in with a chance in catching them in Copenhagen, after the band were forced to postpone their first two dates in the city.

Announcing the disappointing news on Monday (1st December), their statement began: "Radiohead are gutted to have to announce the postponement of the first two Copenhagen dates this week - tonight, Dec 1st and tomorrow, Dec 2nd. The shows have been rescheduled for Dec 15th and 16th respectively.

"Tickets for the shows will be automatically transferred to the new corresponding date. If you require a refund, please contact your point of purchase."

The statement continued: "We are devastated to have to postpone these two shows at such short notice but Thom has been diagnosed with an extreme throat infection which has made it impossible for him to sing.

"Treatment is underway and we’re hopeful Thom will recover in time to play the final two Copenhagen shows on Dec 4th and 5th, and all four Berlin shows, starting on Dec 8th.

We have been so blown away by the audience reactions on these dates and are loving being back on stage again; needless to say, we feel terrible that we have been forced to postpone these shows.”

So far, the band have played four nights each in Madrid, Bologna and London, treating fans to a 25-song set in each location.

Once the band play two dates in Denmark on 4th and 5th December, they will continue on to Berlin to play four nights in the city, before returning to Copenhagen to make good on their rescheduled dates

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - POSTPONED

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

