Radiohead will take a “busking attitude" to 2025 dates: “We’ve whittled it down to about 70 songs”

Radiohead are set to make their live return this winter. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Bassist Colin Greenwood has talked about the band's upcoming dates and has teased a "mix set".

Radiohead have teased an unpredictable and 'mixed set' ahead of their 2025 dates.

The band - comprised of Thom Yorke, Philip Selway, Ed O’Brien and brothers Colin and Jonny Greenwood - delighted their fans last week when they announced 20 dates for winter this year.

Now, the band’s bassist Colin Greenwood has discussed what to expect from the highly-anticipated shows - which will take place in London, Madrid, Bologna, Berlin and Copenhagen - teasing an “busking attitude” and a varied setlist.

Speaking on the Adam Buxton Podcast last week, the Paranoid Android rocker explained: “I think it’s going to be a mix set. I think we’ve like whittled it down to about 70 songs. And me and my brother [guitarist Jonny] are not on the setlist committee, we’re not allowed, because we’re too indecisive.”

The Karma Police guitarist added: “So we’ll play anything in any order, at any time. We sort of take a busking attitude to the Radiohead setlist.

“It’s going to be the first time I think we’ve done shows where we haven’t got new material to play as work in progress. But you never know, some stuff might come up or not or whatever, so.”

Radiohead announce 2025 dates. Picture: Press

Radiohead's European tour will include four dates at The O2, London on 21st, 22nd, 24th and 25th November.

Previously speaking about the dates, drummer Philip Selway said in a press release: “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”

The band also stated that "These are the only shows that Radiohead will be playing for now," adding: "The band hope to do more shows elsewhere in the future."

The shows will be the bands first live dates in seven years, with their last official live show taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on 1st August 2018. The gig wrapped up the band's A Moon Shaped Pool tour, supporting the 2016 album of the same name.

To make the sale as fair as possible and in a bid to eliminate ticket touts and bots, Radiohead asked fans to register at radiohead.com for the chance to buy tickets.

Those who have done so now face an uneasy wait to see if they will receive an unlock code for the coveted dates by this Wednesday 10th September at 10am BST/11pm CEST.

The ticket sale itself will take place this Friday 12th from 10am BST and 11am CEST.

See Radiohead's 2025 dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

