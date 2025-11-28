Radiohead break record for highest ever attendance at The O2 London

Radiohead at The O2 London and pictured. Picture: Press/Alex Lake

Over 22,200 fans attended each night of the band's London shows, with the venue hitting a record of 22,355 fans on the final show

After four epic sold-out shows at The O2, London, Radiohead have made history with the highest ever attendance within the arena.

Each of the band's four UK exclusive shows - which were held in the round on 21st, 22nd, 24th and 25th November 2025, saw over 22,200 fans in attendance, with each night breaking the previous night’s number.

The record, which was previously set by Metallica in 2017, has now been surpassed four times with Thom Yorke and co setting a new record of 22,355 attending in one night.

The London dates also proved to be extra special, not just with the band - completed by Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien - playing on home soil, but due to the band giving two songs their tour debut during the residency.

Night three saw the band add OK Computer track Climbing Up The Walls to their set, while the fourth and final night saw them play Amnesiac song Like Spinning Plates.

Radiohead - Climbing Up The Walls @ O2 Arena, London, 24/11/25

Christian D’Acuna, Senior Programming Director of The O2, said in a press release: “These past four record-breakings nights will go down in the venue’s history, with Radiohead breaking the attendance records each night. We knew how special these exclusive shows would be and we’re so grateful to the band for bringing them to The O2. It’s been a true honour to host them, and each night they played different set lists spanning their incredible back catalogue. These shows will be remembered for years to come.”

The press release adds: "100% of the show ticketing was managed by AXS, allowing for ethically capped resale, which severely limited unauthorised secondary marketing activity. The collaborative process between the artist team, agent, promoter, venue and AXS, led to a ticket purchase flow which ensured tickets got in the hands of real fans, and meant that over 90,000 attendees experiencing the band’s unique return after a seven-year pause."

