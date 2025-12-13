Radiohead play fourth and final night in Berlin: full setlist

13 December 2025, 20:21 | Updated: 13 December 2025, 20:27

Thom Yorke performing in Melbourne in October 2024
Thom Yorke performing in Melbourne in October 2024. Picture: Naomi Rahim/WireImage/Getty
The band brought their quartet of shows in Germany to a close on Friday night - see the full setlist here.

Radiohead's German leg of their current European tour came to an end on Friday night (12th December), with their fourth and final show at Berlin's Uber Arena.

Find out what Radiohead played at Berlin's Uber Arena on Friday, 12th December 2025 below.

The 25-track set received a rapturous response from the audience, particularly when the band had to restart the classic No Surprises when Thom Yorke found his throat had a little too much phlegm for comfort! Watch the video below to see the moment.

Radiohead - Karma Police, Live in Berlin 12/12/2025 Night 4

Radiohead setlist at Uber Arena, Berlin on Friday 12th December 2025:

  1. 2 + 2 = 5
  2. Airbag
  3. The Bends
  4. All I Need
  5. Full Stop
  6. Nude
  7. Reckoner
  8. Separator
  9. Fake Plastic Trees
  10. Pyramid Songs
  11. You and Whose Army?
  12. Sit Down. Stand Up.
  13. The Gloaming
  14. No Surprises (re-started)
  15. Just
  16. Bodysnatchers
  17. Exit Music (For A Film)
  18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)
    Encore:
  19. Let Down
  20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
  21. Idioteque
  22. Present Tense
  23. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
  24. Paranoid Android
  25. Karma Police

Radiohead will now head back to Denmark for their rescheduled dates at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th December.

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

  • Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
  • Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE
  • 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

