Radiohead play fourth and final night in Berlin: full setlist

Thom Yorke performing in Melbourne in October 2024. Picture: Naomi Rahim/WireImage/Getty

The band brought their quartet of shows in Germany to a close on Friday night - see the full setlist here.

Radiohead's German leg of their current European tour came to an end on Friday night (12th December), with their fourth and final show at Berlin's Uber Arena.

Find out what Radiohead played at Berlin's Uber Arena on Friday, 12th December 2025 below.

The 25-track set received a rapturous response from the audience, particularly when the band had to restart the classic No Surprises when Thom Yorke found his throat had a little too much phlegm for comfort! Watch the video below to see the moment.

Radiohead - Karma Police, Live in Berlin 12/12/2025 Night 4

Radiohead setlist at Uber Arena, Berlin on Friday 12th December 2025:

2 + 2 = 5 Airbag The Bends All I Need Full Stop Nude Reckoner Separator Fake Plastic Trees Pyramid Songs You and Whose Army? Sit Down. Stand Up. The Gloaming No Surprises (re-started) Just Bodysnatchers Exit Music (For A Film) Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Encore: Let Down Weird Fishes/Arpeggi Idioteque Present Tense Jigsaw Falling Into Place Paranoid Android Karma Police

Radiohead will now head back to Denmark for their rescheduled dates at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th December.

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

