Radiohead perform third night at Berlin's Uber Arena: 11th December setlist

12 December 2025, 09:39 | Updated: 12 December 2025, 16:36

Thom Yorke performing in Sydney last year.
Thom Yorke performing in Sydney last year. Picture: Nina Franova/WireImage/Getty
The band's European dates continued with a third show in Germany's capital city - here's what they played.

Radiohead's high profile 2025 shows continued on Thursday night (11th December) with the third of four nights at Berlin's Uber Arena.

As with the previous dates in Madrid, Bologna, London and Copenhagen, the 25-song set dipped into the group's back catalogue , including favourites such as Idioteque, Just, Fake Plastic Trees and Paranoid Android.

In a first for this run of European shows, the third night in Berlin ended with a rendition of the OK Computer classic, No Surprises.

Find out what they played on the setlist at Berlin's Uber Arena on Thursday, 11th December.

Radiohead setlist at Uber Arena, Berlin on Thursday 11th December 2025:

  1. Planet Telex
  2. 2 + 2 = 5
  3. Sit Down. Stand Up.
  4. Lucky
  5. 15 Step
  6. The Gloaming
  7. Kid A
  8. Videotape
  9. Nude
  10. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
  11. Idioteque
  12. Everything in Its Right Place
  13. Bloom
  14. Full Stop
  15. Daydreaming
  16. Exit Music (For A Film)
  17. Let Down
  18. Bodysnatchers
    Encore:
  19. Fake Plastic Trees
  20. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
  21. The National Anthem
  22. Paranoid Android
  23. You and Whose Army?
  24. Just
  25. No Surprises

Radiohead will return to the Uber Arena the final time on Friday 12th December, before heading back to Denmark for their rescheduled dates at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th December.

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

  • Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
  • Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE
