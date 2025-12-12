Radiohead perform third night at Berlin's Uber Arena: 11th December setlist

Thom Yorke performing in Sydney last year. Picture: Nina Franova/WireImage/Getty

The band's European dates continued with a third show in Germany's capital city - here's what they played.

Radiohead's high profile 2025 shows continued on Thursday night (11th December) with the third of four nights at Berlin's Uber Arena.

As with the previous dates in Madrid, Bologna, London and Copenhagen, the 25-song set dipped into the group's back catalogue , including favourites such as Idioteque, Just, Fake Plastic Trees and Paranoid Android.

In a first for this run of European shows, the third night in Berlin ended with a rendition of the OK Computer classic, No Surprises.

Find out what they played on the setlist at Berlin's Uber Arena on Thursday, 11th December.

Radiohead setlist at Uber Arena, Berlin on Thursday 11th December 2025:

Planet Telex 2 + 2 = 5 Sit Down. Stand Up. Lucky 15 Step The Gloaming Kid A Videotape Nude Weird Fishes/Arpeggi Idioteque Everything in Its Right Place Bloom Full Stop Daydreaming Exit Music (For A Film) Let Down Bodysnatchers

Encore: Fake Plastic Trees Jigsaw Falling Into Place The National Anthem Paranoid Android You and Whose Army? Just No Surprises

Radiohead will return to the Uber Arena the final time on Friday 12th December, before heading back to Denmark for their rescheduled dates at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th December.

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

