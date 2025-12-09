Radiohead play second night in Berlin: Uber Arena 9th December setlist

Thom Yorke performing in Melbourne, November 2024. Picture: Naomi Rahim/WireImage/Getty Images

By Radio X

Thom Yorke and co continue their German dates with the second of four nights in Berlin. Get the full details here.

Tuesday 9th December saw the second of a set of four nights at Berlin's Uber Arena, which marks Radiohead's return to the German city for the first time since September 2016.

The band treated fans to a 25-track setlist, which included Nude and Reckoner from 2007's In Rainbows and Separator from The King Of Limbs.

Find out what they played on the setlist on their first night at the German venue on Tuesday 9th December below.

Radiohead setlist at Uber Arena, Berlin on 9th December 2025:

2 + 2 = 5 Airbag Jigsaw Falling Into Place All I Needs Full Stop Nude Reckoner The Bends Separator Pyramid Song You And Whose Army? Sit Down. Stand Up. Myxomatosis No Surprises Optimistic Bodysnatchers Exit Music (For A Film) Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Encore: Let Down Weird Fishes / Arpeggi Idioteque Present Tense How To Disappear Completely Paranoid Android There There

Radiohead will return to the Uber Arena for a third night in on Thursday 11th December, with the final German shows on Friday 12th. They'll then head back to Denmark for their rescheduled dates on 15th and 16th December.

Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

