Radiohead play second night in Berlin: Uber Arena 9th December setlist

Radiohead setlist at Uber Arena, Berlin on 9th December 2025:
2 + 2 = 5
Airbag
Jigsaw Falling Into Place
All I Needs
Full Stop
Nude
Reckoner
The Bends
Separator
Pyramid Song
You And Whose Army?
Sit Down. Stand Up.
Myxomatosis
No Surprises
Optimistic
Bodysnatchers
Exit Music (For A Film)
Street Spirit (Fade Out) Encore:
Let Down
Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
Idioteque
Present Tense
How To Disappear Completely
Paranoid Android
There There
Radiohead will return to the Uber Arena for a third night in on Thursday 11th December, with the final German shows on Friday 12th. They'll then head back to Denmark for their rescheduled dates on 15th and 16th December.