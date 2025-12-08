Radiohead play first of four nights at Berlin's Uber Arena: full setlist

Radiohead's Thom Yorke in June 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Radio X

The band pick up their 2025 tour with the first of four shows at the German city's Uber Arena. Here's what they played.

Radiohead caused a few worries last week when the first two of their live shows in Copenhagen were postponed due to Thom Yorke suffering from an "extreme throat infection".

While two Danish dates have been rescheduled for 15th and 16th December, the second pair of shows went ahead as planned at the Royal Arena.

Monday 8th December saw the first of a run of four nights at Berlin's Uber Arena, the first time Radiohead have played the German capital city since the Moon Shaped Pool tour called at Treptower Park as part of Lollapalooza in September 2016.

The band treated fans to a 25-track setlist, which included cuts from albums such as The Bends and OK Computer right through to 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool.

Find out what they played on the setlist on their first night at the German venue on Monday 8th December below.

Radiohead setlist at Uber Arena, Berlin on 8th December 2025:

1. Planet Telex

2. 2 + 2 = 5

3. Sit Down. Stand Up.

4. Lucky

5. 15 Step

6. The Gloaming

7. Kid A

8. No Surprises

9. Videotape

10. Weird Fishes / Arpeggi

11. Idioteque

12. Everything In Its Right Place

13. Bloom

14. The National Anthem

15. Daydreaming

16. All I Need

17. Let Down

18. Bodysnatchers

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees

20. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

21. Paranoid Android

22. A Wolf At The Door

23. You and Whose Army?

24. Just

25. Karma Police

Radiohead will return to the Uber Arena for a second night in on Tuesday 9th December, with two more German shows on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th. They'll then head back to Denmark for their rescheduled dates on 15th and 16th December.

ee Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE

