Radiohead play first of four nights at Berlin's Uber Arena: full setlist
8 December 2025, 22:05 | Updated: 8 December 2025, 22:09
The band pick up their 2025 tour with the first of four shows at the German city's Uber Arena. Here's what they played.
Radiohead caused a few worries last week when the first two of their live shows in Copenhagen were postponed due to Thom Yorke suffering from an "extreme throat infection".
While two Danish dates have been rescheduled for 15th and 16th December, the second pair of shows went ahead as planned at the Royal Arena.
Monday 8th December saw the first of a run of four nights at Berlin's Uber Arena, the first time Radiohead have played the German capital city since the Moon Shaped Pool tour called at Treptower Park as part of Lollapalooza in September 2016.
The band treated fans to a 25-track setlist, which included cuts from albums such as The Bends and OK Computer right through to 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool.
Find out what they played on the setlist on their first night at the German venue on Monday 8th December below.
Radiohead setlist at Uber Arena, Berlin on 8th December 2025:
1. Planet Telex
2. 2 + 2 = 5
3. Sit Down. Stand Up.
4. Lucky
5. 15 Step
6. The Gloaming
7. Kid A
8. No Surprises
9. Videotape
10. Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
11. Idioteque
12. Everything In Its Right Place
13. Bloom
14. The National Anthem
15. Daydreaming
16. All I Need
17. Let Down
18. Bodysnatchers
Encore:
19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
21. Paranoid Android
22. A Wolf At The Door
23. You and Whose Army?
24. Just
25. Karma Police
Radiohead will return to the Uber Arena for a second night in on Tuesday 9th December, with two more German shows on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th. They'll then head back to Denmark for their rescheduled dates on 15th and 16th December.
See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- 15th December - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - RESCHEDULED DATE
