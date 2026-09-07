Radiohead announce Australia and Japan shows for 2027

Radiohead played a series of acclaimed dates in Europe at the tail end of 2025. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

The band will make their first trip Down Under since 2012 in May next year, plus shows in Saitama have been announced.

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Radiohead have announced a run of live shows in Australia and Japan in the Spring and Summer of 2027.

The Oxford-formed band - who played a series of acclaimed dates in Europe in November and December 2025 - will play 16 shows in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney in May and June next year and five in Saitama, Japan in June 2027.

Organisers have said tickets will only be accessible by registering via radiohead.com with Frontier Touring (Australia) and eplus (Japan).

Registration for all dates opens on Monday 7th September at 15.00 AWST/ 16.00 JST/ 17.00 AEST.

Radiohead Australian and Japanese tour dates 2027. Picture: Press

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Radiohead Australia and New Zealand dates 2027:

3, 4, 6, 7 May Perth, RAC Arena

13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20 May Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena,

25, 26, 28, 29, 31 May; 1 June Sydney, Afterpay Arena

8, 9, 11, 12, 13 June GMO Arena, Saitama

The dates will mark Radiohead's first live appearance in Australia since Radiohead last played live in Australia in November 2012, with a pair of shows in Melbourne, while their most recent trip to Japan was in August 2016, with an appearance at Summersonic festival in Tokyo.

Radiohead's live shows in Europe, November and December 2025. Picture: Press

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