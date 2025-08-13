Radiohead announce new Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 album

13 August 2025, 18:29 | Updated: 13 August 2025, 19:03

Radiohead circa 2003 with their Hail To The Thief live album LP in black vinyl
Radiohead circa 2003 with their Hail To The Thief live album LP in black vinyl. Picture: Tom Sheehan/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Thom Yorke and co have announced a new live recording of their sixth studio album.

Radiohead have announced a new live album.

Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) is a new offering, which has allowed their band to "re-evaluate" their relationship with their sixth studio album, which was originally released on 9th June 2003.

Alongside the news of the record, which is available digitally now, is a video performance of the band's There, There single live from Buenos Aires.

Radiohead - There, There (Live from Buenos Aires, March 2009)

Speaking about the new live album, Thom Yorke says: “In the process of thinking of how to build arrangements for the Shakespeare Hamlet/Hail To The Thief theatre production, I asked to hear some archive live recordings of the songs. I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played. I barely recognised us, and it helped me find a way forward. We decided to get these live recordings mixed and released (it would have been insane to keep them for ourselves). It has all been a very cathartic process. We very much hope you enjoy them.”

Radiohead's Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) packshot
Radiohead's Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) digital artwork. Picture: Press

The album - which was mixed by Ben Baptie and mastered by Matt Colton - will comprise of performances of songs from the album in London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires and Dublin between 2003 and 2009.

Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) is out now digitally, and available to pre-order as a one-off pressing, out on 31st October.

The one-off vinyl pressing is also available in a limited-edition red colourway from independent stores and on cyan-coloured vinyl, exclusively from Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. store.

Radiohead's Hail To The Thief Live LP in cyan and red
Radiohead's Hail To The Thief Live LP in cyan and red. Picture: Press

Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 tracklist:

Side A

2 + 2 = 5

Sit Down. Stand Up

Sail to the Moon

Go to Sleep

Where I End and You Begin

We Suck Young Blood

Side B

The Gloaming

There, There

I Will

Myxomatosis

Scatterbrain

A Wolf at the Door

Thom Yorke recently co-created the critically acclaimed Hamlet Hail to the Thief, a frenetic adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set to a deconstructed score of reworked songs from the 2003’ album.

