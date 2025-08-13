Radiohead announce new Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 album

On Air Now
13 August 2025
Thom Yorke and co have announced a new live recording of their sixth studio album.
Radiohead have announced a new live album.
Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) is a new offering, which has allowed their band to "re-evaluate" their relationship with their sixth studio album, which was originally released on 9th June 2003.
Alongside the news of the record, which is available digitally now, is a video performance of the band's There, There single live from Buenos Aires.
Radiohead - There, There (Live from Buenos Aires, March 2009)
Speaking about the new live album, Thom Yorke says: “In the process of thinking of how to build arrangements for the Shakespeare Hamlet/Hail To The Thief theatre production, I asked to hear some archive live recordings of the songs. I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played. I barely recognised us, and it helped me find a way forward. We decided to get these live recordings mixed and released (it would have been insane to keep them for ourselves). It has all been a very cathartic process. We very much hope you enjoy them.”
The album - which was mixed by Ben Baptie and mastered by Matt Colton - will comprise of performances of songs from the album in London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires and Dublin between 2003 and 2009.
Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) is out now digitally, and available to pre-order as a one-off pressing, out on 31st October.
The one-off vinyl pressing is also available in a limited-edition red colourway from independent stores and on cyan-coloured vinyl, exclusively from Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. store.
Side A
2 + 2 = 5
Sit Down. Stand Up
Sail to the Moon
Go to Sleep
Where I End and You Begin
We Suck Young Blood
Side B
The Gloaming
There, There
I Will
Myxomatosis
Scatterbrain
A Wolf at the Door
Thom Yorke recently co-created the critically acclaimed Hamlet Hail to the Thief, a frenetic adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set to a deconstructed score of reworked songs from the 2003’ album.
