Radiohead announce new Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 album

Radiohead circa 2003 with their Hail To The Thief live album LP in black vinyl. Picture: Tom Sheehan/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Thom Yorke and co have announced a new live recording of their sixth studio album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Radiohead have announced a new live album.

Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) is a new offering, which has allowed their band to "re-evaluate" their relationship with their sixth studio album, which was originally released on 9th June 2003.

Alongside the news of the record, which is available digitally now, is a video performance of the band's There, There single live from Buenos Aires.

Radiohead - There, There (Live from Buenos Aires, March 2009)

Speaking about the new live album, Thom Yorke says: “In the process of thinking of how to build arrangements for the Shakespeare Hamlet/Hail To The Thief theatre production, I asked to hear some archive live recordings of the songs. I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played. I barely recognised us, and it helped me find a way forward. We decided to get these live recordings mixed and released (it would have been insane to keep them for ourselves). It has all been a very cathartic process. We very much hope you enjoy them.”

Radiohead's Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) digital artwork. Picture: Press

Read more:

The album - which was mixed by Ben Baptie and mastered by Matt Colton - will comprise of performances of songs from the album in London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires and Dublin between 2003 and 2009.

Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) is out now digitally, and available to pre-order as a one-off pressing, out on 31st October.

The one-off vinyl pressing is also available in a limited-edition red colourway from independent stores and on cyan-coloured vinyl, exclusively from Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. store.

Radiohead's Hail To The Thief Live LP in cyan and red. Picture: Press

Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 tracklist:

Side A

2 + 2 = 5

Sit Down. Stand Up

Sail to the Moon

Go to Sleep

Where I End and You Begin

We Suck Young Blood

Side B

The Gloaming

There, There

I Will

Myxomatosis

Scatterbrain

A Wolf at the Door

Thom Yorke recently co-created the critically acclaimed Hamlet Hail to the Thief, a frenetic adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set to a deconstructed score of reworked songs from the 2003’ album.

Read more: