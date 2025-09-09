Radiohead ticket unlock codes: Have they been sent yet and how will they be spread across venues?

9 September 2025, 18:01 | Updated: 9 September 2025, 19:54

Radiohead's Thom Yorke performs with The Smile in 2022
Radiohead's Thom Yorke performs with The Smile in 2022. Picture: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns/Getty

Radiohead fans are eagerly waiting to see if they will be sent an unlock code, but what is the chance of actually receiving one?

Tickets for Radiohead's 2025 dates are set to go on sale this week, but ahead of the general sale on Friday 12th September, fans have an anxious wait to discover if they are among the lucky ones to receive a special "unlock code".

The unlock code will give fans the chance to buy up to four tickets for a show at one location of their choosing, but has anyone actually received one yet and how many will be distributed.

A scan of the band's extended terms and conditions for the dates on their wasteheadquarters website could offer up a bit of insight into your odds of bagging a ticket.

Find out more below...

How many Radiohead unlock codes are there what are your chances of getting a code?

It has not been revealed exactly how many unlock codes will be distributed for Radiohead's dates, but the terms and conditions state that the: "Organiser anticipates that the number of Unlock Codes made available for each Venue will be equivalent to 120% of the aggregate number of tickets available for that Venue (across all performances taking place at that Venue".

This means there will be a higher proportion of unlock codes than there will be spaces at the venue. It's fair to assume that not everyone who has a code will get through, but the larger number of codes will also allow for the possibility of some buyers only select buy 1, 2 or 3 tickets, as opposed to the maximum allowance of 4 under their ticket code.

Some fans on Reddit have attempted do the maths and many have shared their theories in the r/radiohead thread.

One hypothesised: "It means if a venue has 100 people capacity and they are playing four nights, they will give out 100x120%x4=120x4=480 unlock codes."

Another wrote: "You’re gonna have 120% of the venues capacity all trying to get 2-4 tickets each. I’m no mathematician but around 25-30% of people are gonna get tickets that have codes".

Get the full terms and conditions for Radiohead's 2025 dates here.

Has anyone got a Radiohead code yet?

So far, at the time of this article being published, no one appears to have been sent an unlock code... or they are too nervous to publicise it. With the deadline for all codes to be delivered by Wednesday 10th September by 10pm BST/11pm CEST, we can assume that they will start dripping through within the next 24 hours.

When will I find out if I've got a Radiohead unlock code?

Radiohead have stated that for those lucky enough, an unlock code will be sent to the email they registered with by Wednesday 10th September at 10pm BST/11pm CEST.

If fans are lucky enough to receive a code, it will be for ONE of the cities you indicated you could attend. The email will also give detailed instructions on what to do next.

Get the full terms and conditions for Radiohead's 2025 dates here.

Who is the ticket platform for Radiohead's 2025 tour:

See the different ticket agents for each city below:

  • Madrid - Entradas
  • Bologna - Ticketmaster
  • London - AXS
  • Copenhagen - Ticketmaster
  • Berlin - CTS Eventim

Get the full terms and conditions for Radiohead's 2025 dates here.

What happens if you don't get a Radiohead unlock code?

  • If you do not receive an unlock code for Radiohead tickets for the upcoming ticket sale, your details will be added to a waiting list. Being added to the waiting list will automatically give you the chance to gain access to further ticket sales and you may receive a new unlock code with at least "24 hours' notice" to be able to purchase tickets

Get the full terms and conditions for Radiohead's 2025 dates here.

See Radiohead's 2025 European dates below:

  • Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
  • Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

