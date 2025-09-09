Radiohead ticket unlock codes: Have they been sent yet and how will they be spread across venues?

On Air Now
Radiohead fans are eagerly waiting to see if they will be sent an unlock code, but what is the chance of actually receiving one?
Tickets for Radiohead's 2025 dates are set to go on sale this week, but ahead of the general sale on Friday 12th September, fans have an anxious wait to discover if they are among the lucky ones to receive a special "unlock code".
The unlock code will give fans the chance to buy up to four tickets for a show at one location of their choosing, but has anyone actually received one yet and how many will be distributed.
A scan of the band's extended terms and conditions for the dates on their wasteheadquarters website could offer up a bit of insight into your odds of bagging a ticket.
It has not been revealed exactly how many unlock codes will be distributed for Radiohead's dates, but the terms and conditions state that the: "Organiser anticipates that the number of Unlock Codes made available for each Venue will be equivalent to 120% of the aggregate number of tickets available for that Venue (across all performances taking place at that Venue".
This means there will be a higher proportion of unlock codes than there will be spaces at the venue. It's fair to assume that not everyone who has a code will get through, but the larger number of codes will also allow for the possibility of some buyers only select buy 1, 2 or 3 tickets, as opposed to the maximum allowance of 4 under their ticket code.
Some fans on Reddit have attempted do the maths and many have shared their theories in the r/radiohead thread.
One hypothesised: "It means if a venue has 100 people capacity and they are playing four nights, they will give out 100x120%x4=120x4=480 unlock codes."
Another wrote: "You’re gonna have 120% of the venues capacity all trying to get 2-4 tickets each. I’m no mathematician but around 25-30% of people are gonna get tickets that have codes".
So far, at the time of this article being published, no one appears to have been sent an unlock code... or they are too nervous to publicise it. With the deadline for all codes to be delivered by Wednesday 10th September by 10pm BST/11pm CEST, we can assume that they will start dripping through within the next 24 hours.
Radiohead have stated that for those lucky enough, an unlock code will be sent to the email they registered with by Wednesday 10th September at 10pm BST/11pm CEST.
If fans are lucky enough to receive a code, it will be for ONE of the cities you indicated you could attend. The email will also give detailed instructions on what to do next.
See the different ticket agents for each city below:
