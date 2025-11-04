Radiohead 2025 tour setlist: Here's what the band played on night one in Madrid

4 November 2025, 22:47 | Updated: 4 November 2025, 23:39

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke in 2024
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke in 2024. Picture: Imago/Alamy

The much-loved British band kicked off their 2025 European tour with the first of four dates in Madrid.

After much hype and anticipation Radiohead finally launched the first night of their 2025 European dates.

Thom Yorke, Philip Selway, Ed O'Brien and Colin and Jonny Greenwood took to the stage at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday 4th November, to play an epic 25-track-set full of songs from across their career.

Kicking things off with OK Computer track Let Down, the band treated their Spanish fans much-loved tracks from across their discography including 2 + 2 = 5, No Surprises, Myxomatosis, Paranoid Android, The National Anthem, Idioteque, Fake Plastic Trees and Karma Police.

Get their full setlist for their first night in Madrid below:

Radiohead's setlist on Tuesday 4th November at Madrid's Movistar Arena:

  1. Let Down
  2. 2 + 2 = 5
  3. Sit Down. Stand Up
  4. Bloom
  5. Lucky
  6. Ful Stop
  7. The Gloaming
  8. Myxomatosis
  9. No Surprises
  10. Videotape
  11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
  12. Everything in Its Right Place
  13. 15 Step
  14. The National Anthem
  15. Daydreaming
  16. A Wolf at the Door
  17. Bodysnatchers
  18. Idioteque

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Subterranean Homesick Alien
21. Paranoid Android
22. How to Disappear Completely
23. You and Whose Army?
24. There There
25. Karma Police

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

  • Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
  • Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
  • Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
  • Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
  • Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

