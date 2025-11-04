Radiohead 2025 tour setlist: Here's what the band played on night one in Madrid

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke in 2024. Picture: Imago/Alamy

The much-loved British band kicked off their 2025 European tour with the first of four dates in Madrid.

After much hype and anticipation Radiohead finally launched the first night of their 2025 European dates.

Thom Yorke, Philip Selway, Ed O'Brien and Colin and Jonny Greenwood took to the stage at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday 4th November, to play an epic 25-track-set full of songs from across their career.

Kicking things off with OK Computer track Let Down, the band treated their Spanish fans much-loved tracks from across their discography including 2 + 2 = 5, No Surprises, Myxomatosis, Paranoid Android, The National Anthem, Idioteque, Fake Plastic Trees and Karma Police.

Get their full setlist for their first night in Madrid below:

Desbordante el espectáculo de Radiohead en el primero de sus cuatro conciertos en Madrid. Para disfrutarlo al menos una vez en la vida. pic.twitter.com/z84CmYdu63 — Julio de la Fuente (@juliodirecto) November 4, 2025

Radiohead's setlist on Tuesday 4th November at Madrid's Movistar Arena:

Let Down 2 + 2 = 5 Sit Down. Stand Up Bloom Lucky Ful Stop The Gloaming Myxomatosis No Surprises Videotape Weird Fishes/Arpeggi Everything in Its Right Place 15 Step The National Anthem Daydreaming A Wolf at the Door Bodysnatchers Idioteque

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees

20. Subterranean Homesick Alien

21. Paranoid Android

22. How to Disappear Completely

23. You and Whose Army?

24. There There

25. Karma Police

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

