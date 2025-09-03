How much will Radiohead tickets cost? Get the prices for the band's 2025 UK & European dates and more

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke performs in The Smile in 2022. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Thom Yorke and co have just announced dates for this winter in London, Madrid, Bologna, Berlin and Copenhagen, but how much can you expect to pay at each venue?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Radiohead made their legions of fans very happy on Wednesday (3rd September), when they confirmed they'd be embarking on 2025 European dates.

The winter tour, which consists of 20 shows in total, will see the band visit the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and Denmark with a residency of four shows planned for The O2, London.

Fans have been given strict instructions to register for the chance to buy tickets on the band's website this Friday 5th September from 10am BST, but how much will the tickets set them back if they manage to access the general sale on the following week?

Find out how much tickets cost in each city for Radiohead's 2025 dates, plus how to register, how many tickets you can buy and more....

Read more:

How much will Radiohead 2025 tickets cost?

According to radiohead.com, ticket prices for each show are as follows (plus fees)*

Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain:

Standing: €97

Seating: €55 / €84 / €90 / €98 / €135

"Fast-Track Status" VIP seating: €253

Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy:

Standing: €100

Seating: €70 / €85 / €100 / €135

"Fast-Track Status" VIP seating: €255

The O2, London, UK:

Standing: £85

Seating: £75 / £99 / £145 / £195

"Fast-Track Status" VIP seating: £295

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark:

Standing: DKK 775

Seating: DKK 450 / DKK 560 / DKK 710 / DKK 1,010

"Fast-Track Status" VIP seating: DKK 2,115

Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany:

Standing: €110

Seating: €56 / €76 / €96 / €120 / €143

"Fast-Track Status" VIP seating: €258

*Fees will vary at each venue

What are Radiohead's 2025 dates?

04,05,07,08 NOV: MOVISTAR ARENA MADRID, SPAIN

14,15,17,18 NOV: UNIPOL ARENA, BOLOGNA, ITALY

21,22,24,25 NOV: THE O2, LONDON, ENGLAND

01,02,04,05 DEC: ROYAL ARENA, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

08,09,11,12 DEC: UBER ARENA, BERLIN, GERMANY

How can you buy Radiohead tickets?

In order to minimise touts and to reduce competition, tickets for Radiohead's 2025 shows will only be available for fans who register at radiohead.com.

Fans must only register once using their own details or they could risk their registrations being invalidated.

When does registration for Radiohead tickets open?

Registration opens this Friday 5th September at 10am BST/11am CEST and closes 60 hours later at 10pm BST/11pm CEST on Sunday 7th September.

How will the ticket sale work?

Fans must register at radiohead.com between Friday 5th September at 10am BST/11am CEST and 10pm BST/11pm CEST on Sunday 7th September.

They must only register once with their correct details, or risk their registrations being invalidated

By Wednesday 10th September at 10pm BST/11pm CEST, fans will then receive an email informing them if they have received a special "unlock code".

Fans will need to follow the instructions emailed to them along with their unlock code in order to join the queue for the ticket sale later that week.

If you do get sent a code, fans can use it to proceed to the special ticketing site for the official ticket sale on Friday 12th September from 10am BST/11am CEST.

Receiving an unlock code doesn't guarantee you a ticket and you will still need to make it onto the special ticketing platform.

Visit radiohead.com for the full FAQs.

How many Radiohead tickets can you buy at once?

The band have limited person to a maximum of 4 tickets for one location only.

Visit radiohead.com for the full FAQs.

Can you register for different locations?

According to the Radiohead website, fans can show their interest for shows in different countries at the point of registration. However, Radiohead will prioritise venues closest to the location of each registrant.

Visit radiohead.com for the full FAQs.

Can you buy a Radiohead ticket without a code?

If you don't receive an unlock code in your emails by Wednesday 10th September at 10pm BST/11pm CEST, you will not be able to take part in the initial ticket sale.

However, the website states that fans will be "automatically be placed on a waitlist for further waves of ticket sales".

It adds: "If tickets remain unsold for any of the cities you selected during registration, you may receive an email with an unlock code and at least 24 hours' notice to purchase them."

Read more: