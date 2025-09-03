How much will Radiohead tickets cost? Get the prices for the band's 2025 UK & European dates and more
3 September 2025, 18:35 | Updated: 3 September 2025, 18:37
By Jenny Mensah
Thom Yorke and co have just announced dates for this winter in London, Madrid, Bologna, Berlin and Copenhagen, but how much can you expect to pay at each venue?
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Radiohead made their legions of fans very happy on Wednesday (3rd September), when they confirmed they'd be embarking on 2025 European dates.
The winter tour, which consists of 20 shows in total, will see the band visit the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and Denmark with a residency of four shows planned for The O2, London.
Fans have been given strict instructions to register for the chance to buy tickets on the band's website this Friday 5th September from 10am BST, but how much will the tickets set them back if they manage to access the general sale on the following week?
Find out how much tickets cost in each city for Radiohead's 2025 dates, plus how to register, how many tickets you can buy and more....
According to the Radiohead website, fans can show their interest for shows in different countries at the point of registration. However, Radiohead will prioritise venues closest to the location of each registrant.